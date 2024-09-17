DPS-Dogan Faction Faces Another Legal Setback as Court Upholds Election Commission Decision

The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected the appeal from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction), represented by Jevdet Chakarov, regarding the Central Election Commission’s decision to register the coalition "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - A New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski faction) for the October 27, 2024, parliamentary elections.

The court ruled that the appeal was inadmissible as it aimed to annul a decision that is not subject to judicial review under administrative law. This ruling marks the second legal setback for the DPS-Dogan faction in 24 hours, following a previous court decision to dismiss two other appeals challenging the CEC's decisions. These prior rulings concerned the refusal of DPS-Dogan's participation in the coalition agreement and the registration of Delyan Peevski's coalition.

The court clarified that the issues raised in the appeal either pertained to decisions already reviewed by another court panel or fell outside the court’s jurisdiction. As a result, the proceedings were terminated, and the DPS-Dogan's appeal was dismissed without further consideration.

This decision is final and cannot be appealed or overturned.