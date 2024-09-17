DPS-Dogan Faction Faces Another Legal Setback as Court Upholds Election Commission Decision

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:35
Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan Faction Faces Another Legal Setback as Court Upholds Election Commission Decision Dogan (left) and Peevski (right)

The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected the appeal from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction), represented by Jevdet Chakarov, regarding the Central Election Commission’s decision to register the coalition "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - A New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski faction) for the October 27, 2024, parliamentary elections.

The court ruled that the appeal was inadmissible as it aimed to annul a decision that is not subject to judicial review under administrative law. This ruling marks the second legal setback for the DPS-Dogan faction in 24 hours, following a previous court decision to dismiss two other appeals challenging the CEC's decisions. These prior rulings concerned the refusal of DPS-Dogan's participation in the coalition agreement and the registration of Delyan Peevski's coalition.

The court clarified that the issues raised in the appeal either pertained to decisions already reviewed by another court panel or fell outside the court’s jurisdiction. As a result, the proceedings were terminated, and the DPS-Dogan's appeal was dismissed without further consideration.

This decision is final and cannot be appealed or overturned.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: DPS, Dogan, Peevski, CEC

Related Articles:

Supreme Court Bars Ahmed Dogan’s DPS Coalition from Elections, Allows Peevski’s Faction

Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has dismissed the appeal from Ahmed Dogan's associates, who challenged the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) decision

Politics | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:02

Bulgaria Begins Accepting Online Voting Applications for Expats Ahead of October Election

The Bulgarian Central Election Commission (CEC) has commenced accepting online applications for voting abroad starting at midnight, as announced on Tuesday.

Politics | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission Denies Registration for DPS Factions

The Bulgarian Central Election Commission (CEC) has denied registration for the electoral participation of two factions: "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS," led by Jevdet Chakarov and Ahmed Dogan, and "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - DPS New Beginn

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:12

Bulgarian Election Commission Registers Rival DPS Factions Simultaneously

The Central Election Commission (CEC) in Bulgaria accepted the registration documents of the two factions within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) simultaneously

Politics | September 2, 2024, Monday // 17:14

Bulgaria: DPS Factions Clash Over Election Registration, CEC Delays Process

The registration of parties for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, on October 27, was delayed for two and a half hours as the Central Election Commission (CEC) held an extraordinary meeting

Politics | September 2, 2024, Monday // 13:04

Peevski: DPS-New Beginning Officially Enters Election Race

DPS-New Beginning has officially submitted an electronic application to the Central Election Commission

Politics | September 2, 2024, Monday // 08:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:06

Former Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Has No Apologies to Make to North Macedonia

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivayio Kalfin stated that Bulgaria has no reason to apologize to the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:11

Radev Clarifies Macedonian Flag Controversy During Informal Visit

The issue between North Macedonia and Bulgaria is not a bilateral one, but rather about North Macedonia adhering to the negotiation framework set by the European Council

Politics | September 16, 2024, Monday // 14:01

Bulgarian President Criticizes Speculators Amid Military Plane Crash Investigation

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev urged the media to avoid allowing political speculators and self-proclaimed experts to manipulate public opinion regarding the crash of a military plane near 'Graf Ignatievo' Air Base

Politics | September 16, 2024, Monday // 13:21

Flag Controversy Overshadows Siljanovska's Cultural Visit to Sofia

North Macedonia plans to request an explanation from the office of Bulgaria’s President, Rumen Radev, following a photo from his meeting with Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Friday

Politics » Diplomacy | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:50

Renewed Calls for Resignations in Bulgaria's Military Leadership After Fatal L-39 Crash

Dimitrina Popova, the wife of MiG-29 pilot Major Valentin Terziev, who died in 2021, has renewed her call for the resignation of Bulgaria's top military leadership via social media

Politics » Defense | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria