Exploding Pagers Injure Dozens of Hezbollah Members

Dozens of people, including members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, were injured after their pagers exploded, according to security officials. A Hezbollah representative told the Associated Press that the incident is believed to have been caused by Israel. However, the Israeli military declined to comment on the situation.

Another video shows a Hezbollah pager exploding. pic.twitter.com/1Z1S8kLVfv — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 17, 2024

It remains unclear if any fatalities occurred as a result of the explosions. Photos and videos circulating on social media and in local news from southern Beirut show individuals injured, with wounds primarily on their hands or near their trouser pockets.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had previously warned members against using mobile phones, citing the potential for Israeli forces to track them and conduct targeted strikes. Lebanon’s Health Ministry urged hospitals to prepare for an influx of patients and warned the public to distance themselves from pagers. Medical personnel were also advised to refrain from using wireless devices.

A Hezbollah official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that approximately 150 individuals across Lebanon were wounded by the exploding pagers. The official described the incident as a "security operation" aimed at these devices and attributed it to Israel, though without providing further details.

Lebanese media report that the son of Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar has been killed by an exploding pager.

The pagers in question contained lithium batteries, which are prone to overheating and can potentially explode. Such batteries are commonly found in a wide range of consumer products, and their fires can reach temperatures as high as 590°C.

This incident occurred amid ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, which have intensified over the past 11 months. The violence has resulted in hundreds of casualties in Lebanon and dozens in Israel, displacing thousands on both sides. Israel recently declared that stopping Hezbollah’s attacks in the north to facilitate residents' return is now a formal war objective.