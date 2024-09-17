Zaharieva Expresses Gratitude for Nomination to Lead EU Innovation and Research

Ekaterina Zaharieva gave her first comment after being nominated for the role of European Commissioner for Startups, Innovation, and Research. She highlighted that this is one of the key portfolios for the future, playing a crucial role in the next European Commission. Zaharieva acknowledged the significant responsibility that comes with the position and expressed gratitude to Ursula von der Leyen and the Bulgarian government for their trust in her nomination.

Zaharieva pointed out that innovation and research are central to the political guidelines set by von der Leyen at the start of her mandate. Strengthening these areas, she said, is essential for enhancing the competitiveness of both the European economy and the Union as a whole.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for selecting Ekaterina Zaharieva to lead the portfolio for startups and innovation. Speaking at the National Assembly, Borissov emphasized that the programs Zaharieva will manage are among the most powerful and resource-rich within the Commission. He noted that this role aligns with Bulgaria’s focus on industrialization, startups, and innovation, as outlined in national programs.

Tomislav Donchev highlighted the significance of the "Horizon Europe" program, worth nearly 100 billion euros, as a key EU framework for research and innovation between 2021 and 2027. He also pointed out the disparity in energy resource costs between Europe and the US, with the latter benefiting from lower prices. Donchev referenced Mario Draghi’s recommendations for revitalizing the European economy through increased investment in industry, innovation, and startups.

Borissov concluded by expressing optimism for the next five years, stating that Bulgaria could achieve significant progress with strong governance and effective use of this opportunity.