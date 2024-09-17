Germany Warns Moldova Could Be Next Target if Ukraine Falls
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that supporting Ukraine is key to ensuring the stability of neighboring Moldova. Speaking at a conference addressing concerns about Russian interference in the region, Baerbock emphasized that Moldova could be the next target if Ukraine were to fall. The conference, held in Chisinau, included officials from France, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, and Lithuania as part of the Moldova Partnership Platform, which Germany initiated following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This initiative aims to stabilize Moldova’s economy and counter Russian disinformation.
Moldova, with a Romanian-speaking majority and a large Russian-speaking minority, has seen alternating pro-Russian and pro-Western governments since the fall of the Soviet Union. President Maia Sandu, a strong supporter of Moldova’s Western orientation, accused Russia of attempting to overthrow her government. Sandu highlighted that the ongoing war in Ukraine has severely impacted Moldova’s economy and will continue to do so until the conflict ends.
The platform resulted in agreements to provide Moldova with over 300 million euros in loans and 80 million euros in grants. In addition, Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union by 2030 were supported by allies, including Germany, France, and Poland, who also promised military assistance. Moldova is the first country to sign a security and defense partnership with the EU, further strengthening its ties with the bloc.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Western Aid Shortages Hamper Ukraine’s Mobilization and Defense Efforts
Ukraine is working to address personnel shortages in its military, but delays and deficiencies in Western military aid are hampering its efforts to form effective combat units
NATO Chief Says Long-Range Missile Use Against Russia Up to Individual Alliance Members
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that individual alliance members should decide whether Ukraine can use long-range missiles to target Russian territory
Ukrainian Forces Capture Vesoloye in Kursk Region Advance
On Thursday, September 12, Ukrainian sappers succeeded in breaching Russian defenses near the village of Novi Put
Kharkiv Attack: 94-Year-Old Killed and Dozens Injured as Russia Escalates Bombings
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia has used 128 guided bombs against Ukraine in the past 24 hours
Seven Dead in Latest Wave of Russian Attacks Across Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, at least seven people were killed in four separate Russian attacks across southern, southeastern, and eastern Ukraine
NATO Could Have Done More to Prevent Ukraine War, Stoltenberg Admits
Stoltenberg reflected on his 10-year tenure, citing February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion