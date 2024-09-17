Germany Warns Moldova Could Be Next Target if Ukraine Falls

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that supporting Ukraine is key to ensuring the stability of neighboring Moldova. Speaking at a conference addressing concerns about Russian interference in the region, Baerbock emphasized that Moldova could be the next target if Ukraine were to fall. The conference, held in Chisinau, included officials from France, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, and Lithuania as part of the Moldova Partnership Platform, which Germany initiated following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This initiative aims to stabilize Moldova’s economy and counter Russian disinformation.

Moldova, with a Romanian-speaking majority and a large Russian-speaking minority, has seen alternating pro-Russian and pro-Western governments since the fall of the Soviet Union. President Maia Sandu, a strong supporter of Moldova’s Western orientation, accused Russia of attempting to overthrow her government. Sandu highlighted that the ongoing war in Ukraine has severely impacted Moldova’s economy and will continue to do so until the conflict ends.

The platform resulted in agreements to provide Moldova with over 300 million euros in loans and 80 million euros in grants. In addition, Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union by 2030 were supported by allies, including Germany, France, and Poland, who also promised military assistance. Moldova is the first country to sign a security and defense partnership with the EU, further strengthening its ties with the bloc.