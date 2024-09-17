Former Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Has No Apologies to Make to North Macedonia

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivayio Kalfin stated that Bulgaria has no reason to apologize to the Republic of North Macedonia. Speaking to bTV, Kalfin emphasized that the controversy arising from the absence of the Macedonian flag during President Rumen Radev’s meeting with Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova should not escalate tensions between the two countries. He argued that Bulgaria’s position is strong, supported by a signed treaty which he believes Skopje must adhere to.

Kalfin acknowledged the existing tension between Bulgaria and North Macedonia but stressed the importance of maintaining good relations with neighboring countries. He suggested that nationalistic issues are often exploited for electoral purposes in the Balkans. Regarding the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27, Kalfin remarked on the potential for significant progress despite the previous lack of a strong leftist presence.