Former Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Has No Apologies to Make to North Macedonia

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Former Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Has No Apologies to Make to North Macedonia

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivayio Kalfin stated that Bulgaria has no reason to apologize to the Republic of North Macedonia. Speaking to bTV, Kalfin emphasized that the controversy arising from the absence of the Macedonian flag during President Rumen Radev’s meeting with Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova should not escalate tensions between the two countries. He argued that Bulgaria’s position is strong, supported by a signed treaty which he believes Skopje must adhere to.

Kalfin acknowledged the existing tension between Bulgaria and North Macedonia but stressed the importance of maintaining good relations with neighboring countries. He suggested that nationalistic issues are often exploited for electoral purposes in the Balkans. Regarding the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27, Kalfin remarked on the potential for significant progress despite the previous lack of a strong leftist presence.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, macedonia, Kalfin

Related Articles:

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:06

$2 Billion of Russian Oil Sold to EU, US, and Bulgaria Through Turkish Refineries

In the first half of 2024, Western allies, including Bulgaria, the European Union and the United States, purchased around 2 billion dollars worth of oil products from Turkey that were refined from Russian crude oil

Business » Energy | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:40

Bulgaria's Deprivation Rate Drops but Still Among Highest in EU

According to the latest Eurostat data published today, 6.8% of the European Union's population experienced severe material and social deprivation in 2023

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Pharmacists to Protest New Bill Allowing Medicine Vending Machines

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are preparing to protest against a recently passed bill that permits the sale of medicines through vending machines

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Significant Cloud Cover and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 17

On September 17, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover with localized rain showers

Society » Environment | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 07:17

Cyclone Boris Impact: Bulgaria Faces Cool Mornings and Intermittent Rain Through September

The first day of school in Bulgaria began with cool temperatures ranging from 6 to 11 degrees Celsius in most areas

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:06

DPS-Dogan Faction Faces Another Legal Setback as Court Upholds Election Commission Decision

The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected the appeal from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction), represented by Jevdet Chakarov

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:35

Radev Clarifies Macedonian Flag Controversy During Informal Visit

The issue between North Macedonia and Bulgaria is not a bilateral one, but rather about North Macedonia adhering to the negotiation framework set by the European Council

Politics | September 16, 2024, Monday // 14:01

Bulgarian President Criticizes Speculators Amid Military Plane Crash Investigation

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev urged the media to avoid allowing political speculators and self-proclaimed experts to manipulate public opinion regarding the crash of a military plane near 'Graf Ignatievo' Air Base

Politics | September 16, 2024, Monday // 13:21

Flag Controversy Overshadows Siljanovska's Cultural Visit to Sofia

North Macedonia plans to request an explanation from the office of Bulgaria’s President, Rumen Radev, following a photo from his meeting with Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Friday

Politics » Diplomacy | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:50

Renewed Calls for Resignations in Bulgaria's Military Leadership After Fatal L-39 Crash

Dimitrina Popova, the wife of MiG-29 pilot Major Valentin Terziev, who died in 2021, has renewed her call for the resignation of Bulgaria's top military leadership via social media

Politics » Defense | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria