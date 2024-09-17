Bulgaria's Tomova Secures Spot in Round of 16 at Seoul UTA 500

Sports | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15
Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova advanced to the round of 16 at the Seoul UTA 500 tennis tournament, with money prize of 922,572 dollars, after defeating Germany's Tatjana Maria with scores of 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 in the first round. This victory marks Tomova's third consecutive win over Maria.

Tomova’s next opponent will be American Amanda Anisimova, who won her first-round match against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Tomova and Anisimova previously faced each other at the 2020 US Open, where Anisimova emerged victorious.

