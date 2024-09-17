Bulgaria's Tomova Secures Spot in Round of 16 at Seoul UTA 500
Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova advanced to the round of 16 at the Seoul UTA 500 tennis tournament, with money prize of 922,572 dollars, after defeating Germany's Tatjana Maria with scores of 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 in the first round. This victory marks Tomova's third consecutive win over Maria.
Tomova’s next opponent will be American Amanda Anisimova, who won her first-round match against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Tomova and Anisimova previously faced each other at the 2020 US Open, where Anisimova emerged victorious.
