Sofia to Host Public Screening of Grigor Dimitrov vs. Novak Djokovic Charity Match
Tennis fans in Sofia will have the opportunity to watch the charity match between Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic on a big screen in the city center. The Sofia Municipality announced that the match, taking place at 20:00 tonight in the Arena 8888 Sofia hall, will be screened in the area behind the "Zemiyata I Horata" museum. The event, which starts at 18:00, is free to the public.
Yana Genova, Deputy Mayor of Sofia for Culture, Education, Sports, and Youth Activities, noted that the event coincides with Sofia Day, providing a pleasant experience for the city's residents. The Grigor Dimitrov Foundation and media partners from bTV Media Group have supported this idea enthusiastically. Limited deckchairs and benches will be available for spectators, and sponsors of the match will be featured in the broadcast. Attendees can also enjoy various games and entertainment, with autographed tennis balls by Dimitrov being given away.
Earlier in the day, Grigor Dimitrov will hold a press conference at 14:00 at the Hilton Hotel, followed by an open lesson with young players under 14 from several tennis academies. The session, themed "Game, set, match for health," will cover tennis techniques and emphasize the importance of health care, prevention, discipline, and perseverance for successful sports and personal development.
Novak Djokovic arrived in Sofia last night and confirmed his participation in the charity event with a video message from Belgrade. The Serbian tennis legend, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles and is the Olympic champion from Paris 2024, had promised Dimitrov years ago that he would visit Sofia when possible. Djokovic, who has never played in Bulgaria before, expressed excitement about the match.
In an interview with bTV, Dimitrov, currently ranked No. 9 in the ATP, mentioned that he views this stage of his career as a time for self-competition. At 33, he remains optimistic and focused on achieving his dream of winning a Grand Slam title. The charity match will feature two sets, with a long tiebreak up to 10 points if necessary. The chair judge for the match will be Mariana Velovic from Serbia, a well-known figure in international tennis.
