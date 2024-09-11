Dogs Poisoned with Antifreeze in Sofia’s "Mladost" District

September 17, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Dogs Poisoned with Antifreeze in Sofia’s "Mladost" District

Pet owners in Sofia's "Mladost" district have been alerted to the presence of antifreeze placed in bowls around various public areas. Despite veterinary efforts, several dogs have already succumbed to poisoning from the toxic substance.

The antifreeze was discovered in the park in "Mladost 3", near the 81st and 144th schools, and around residential buildings 313, 310, and 317. Additionally, there are reports of poison being scattered in a park opposite the district administration building.

A police report has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway. In response to the situation, Ivaylo Kukurin, the mayor of the "Mladost" region, stated that efforts are being made to install video surveillance in key locations to enhance safety and ensure that residents feel protected.

