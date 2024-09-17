Sofia Mayor Apologizes for Confusion Over School Day Directive

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule. On the first day of the 2024/2025 school year, the Sofia Municipality declared the second day of school (17.09.) a non-class day, though students were still required to attend. This announcement, made at the end of the working day, triggered widespread dissatisfaction among teachers and parents.

In his apology, Terziev acknowledged the mistake and expressed regret for complicating the day for educational staff and families. He clarified that the intent was to make September 17, Sofia’s holiday, a non-class day every year, but with students still present at school.

The mayor assured that no consequences would be imposed on school principals who choose to hold regular classes despite the order. For instance, Diyan Stamatov, principal of the 119th Sofia School, announced via Facebook that his school would proceed with its usual curriculum for Tuesday, disregarding the new directive. Additionally, it was confirmed that absences would not be recorded for students today.