Sofia Mayor Apologizes for Confusion Over School Day Directive

Sofia to Host Public Screening of Grigor Dimitrov vs. Novak Djokovic Charity Match
Tennis fans in Sofia will have the opportunity to watch the charity match between Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic on a big screen in the city center
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule. On the first day of the 2024/2025 school year, the Sofia Municipality declared the second day of school (17.09.) a non-class day, though students were still required to attend. This announcement, made at the end of the working day, triggered widespread dissatisfaction among teachers and parents.
In his apology, Terziev acknowledged the mistake and expressed regret for complicating the day for educational staff and families. He clarified that the intent was to make September 17, Sofia’s holiday, a non-class day every year, but with students still present at school.
The mayor assured that no consequences would be imposed on school principals who choose to hold regular classes despite the order. For instance, Diyan Stamatov, principal of the 119th Sofia School, announced via Facebook that his school would proceed with its usual curriculum for Tuesday, disregarding the new directive. Additionally, it was confirmed that absences would not be recorded for students today.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, has proposed a pilot ban on mobile phones in select schools
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has initiated inspections of school cafeterias and buffets as the new school year begins
Around 720,000 students are expected to start the school year in Bulgaria today, with 58,000 of them being first-graders
During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools
In Budapest, thousands of students, teachers, and parents gathered to protest the dismissal of a high school principal who refused to comply with the government's phone ban in schools
The Holy Metropolis of Sofia has announced that new textbooks for the subject "Religion-Orthodoxy"
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023