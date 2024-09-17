Armed Robbers Steal 33,000 Leva from Casino in Sofia's Lyulin District

Two individuals stole 33,000 leva from a casino located in the Lyulin 7 district of Sofia, confirmed the Ministry of the Interior.

The robbery occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. The suspects, who were armed and masked, sprayed the casino croupier with a substance during the heist.

At the time of the incident, there was no security present in the casino. The perpetrators fled the scene and are currently being sought by authorities.