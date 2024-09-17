Armed Robbers Steal 33,000 Leva from Casino in Sofia's Lyulin District

Explosion Rocks Cologne Center, Injuries Reported and Area Cordoned Off
An explosion occurred this morning in the heart of Cologne, Germany
Two individuals stole 33,000 leva from a casino located in the Lyulin 7 district of Sofia, confirmed the Ministry of the Interior.
The robbery occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. The suspects, who were armed and masked, sprayed the casino croupier with a substance during the heist.
At the time of the incident, there was no security present in the casino. The perpetrators fled the scene and are currently being sought by authorities.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana
A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man
A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money
The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023