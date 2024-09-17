Armed Robbers Steal 33,000 Leva from Casino in Sofia's Lyulin District

Crime | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Armed Robbers Steal 33,000 Leva from Casino in Sofia's Lyulin District @novinite.com

Two individuals stole 33,000 leva from a casino located in the Lyulin 7 district of Sofia, confirmed the Ministry of the Interior.

The robbery occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. The suspects, who were armed and masked, sprayed the casino croupier with a substance during the heist.

At the time of the incident, there was no security present in the casino. The perpetrators fled the scene and are currently being sought by authorities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: casino, police, Lyulin

Related Articles:

Explosion Rocks Cologne Center, Injuries Reported and Area Cordoned Off

An explosion occurred this morning in the heart of Cologne, Germany

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 11:12

Police Arrest Latvian in Sunny Beach for High Alcohol Content While Driving

A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Man Kills Wife with Hammer in Sofia's "Fakulteta" District

A man killed his wife with a hammer last night in Sofia's "Fakulteta" district

Crime | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 12:02

American Soldier Dies in Balcony Fall on Crete, Investigation Underway

An American officer has died after falling from the balcony of his rented apartment in the city of Chania on the island of Crete

World | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 17:44

DPS Demonstrators Clash with Police in Dispute Over Ahmed Dogan's Residences (VIDEO)

Supporters of Ahmed Dogan, honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), clashed with police outside his long-time residence in the Boyana area earlier today.

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 15:17

Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees

Politics » Defense | August 26, 2024, Monday // 17:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Authorities Detain 38 Illegal Migrants Near Montana

Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:33

Police Arrest Latvian in Sunny Beach for High Alcohol Content While Driving

A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Man Fights for His Life After Attack by Teen in Asenovgrad

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgarian Sentenced in London for Role in Murder of Radio Host

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Man Assaults 62-Year-Old Woman in Sinemorets Over Money Demand

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Shumen Police Probe Violent Death of Woman; Man in Custody

The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria