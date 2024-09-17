NATO Chief Says Long-Range Missile Use Against Russia Up to Individual Alliance Members

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that individual alliance members should decide whether Ukraine can use long-range missiles to target Russian territory. This issue has been under discussion since Ukraine requested permission to utilize Western missiles for strikes inside Russia. Stoltenberg welcomed the ongoing talks, though no resolution has been reached. Recent discussions between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden in Washington touched on the matter, but no formal decision was announced. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the West would be directly opposing Russia if these weapons are allowed to be used against Russian targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine's plan for victory against Russia is nearly finalized and will soon be presented to its allies. Zelensky emphasized that the plan includes detailed steps and requirements to strengthen Ukraine's position, stating that nothing in the plan is impossible. He believes the proposed actions will benefit not only Ukraine but also all nations that support international law.

While the full details of the plan have not been disclosed, Zelensky suggested that recent Ukrainian military actions in Russia's Kursk region are part of this broader strategy. The plan also focuses on Ukraine's role in the global security infrastructure and aims to exert diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia to bring the conflict to an end.