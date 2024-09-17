Survey Reveals Bulgarians Divided on LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Schools, Many Uninformed

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Survey Reveals Bulgarians Divided on LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Schools, Many Uninformed

A recent nationally representative survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" on behalf of BNT shows that Bulgarians are divided over the issue of potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools, with a significant portion of the population unaware or uninformed about the topic. The survey reveals that 39.1% of respondents express concern over the presence of ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientation in Bulgarian schools, while 32.2% report having no such concerns.

Interestingly, almost 30% of those surveyed (28.7%) stated that they had not heard about the issue or denied any awareness of the debates surrounding legislative initiatives in the National Assembly. This lack of awareness reflects broader uncertainty and points to potential for polarization within society.

When asked specifically about their concerns regarding Bulgarian teachers promoting views related to non-traditional sexual orientation, 36.8% of respondents expressed worry. In contrast, 27.6% reported no concerns, and 35.6% indicated that they were unfamiliar with the problem.

Gallup's sociologists interpret these findings as evidence of the need for a wider public debate to prevent further division on the issue. While the survey does not suggest a breakdown in trust toward schools and teachers, the topic could become a focal point of political campaigns, potentially exacerbating societal polarization.

The survey also highlights that concerns are more prevalent among people aged 30 to 65, where worry reaches around 40%. There is less concern among the youngest and oldest respondents, while skepticism appears to be higher among men, residents of large cities, and university graduates. Differences in concern are also visible among political party electorates, with conservative-leaning individuals expressing more worry over the issue.

