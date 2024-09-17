Meta Expands Ban on Russian State Media Across Facebook and Instagram

September 17, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Meta Expands Ban on Russian State Media Across Facebook and Instagram

Meta has decided to ban RT and other Russian state media outlets from its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. This decision follows the company's ongoing efforts to prevent foreign interference activities. In a statement to Engadget, Meta said it had carefully considered the matter and opted to expand its enforcement against Russian state media globally. The banned entities include Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and other related organizations, which Meta found to be involved in deceptive online activities. The enforcement of this ban will take place over the coming days.

The move comes shortly after the Biden administration accused RT of disseminating propaganda and disinformation to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Authorities highlighted how RT has been using media outlets targeting specific regions, such as Africa and France, to push its messaging in favor of the invasion. Meta's action appears to align with the growing concerns about Russian state media's role in shaping public opinion abroad.

Meta has had a history of restricting Russian state media. In 2022, the company limited access to such outlets on Facebook within Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian government, aiming to curb the spread of misleading content. In retaliation, Russia blocked access to Facebook within its borders and later initiated a criminal case against Meta. A judge ultimately ruled that Facebook and Instagram were guilty of "extremist" activity, leading to a ban on Meta's business operations in Russia.

According to briefing materials shared by Meta with Reuters, the company has previously detected attempts by Russian outlets to obscure their foreign interference activities. Meta expects these deceptive practices to persist despite the new ban, underscoring the ongoing challenges in combating disinformation online.

