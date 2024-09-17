Trump Blames Biden, Harris for Assassination Attempt, Cites 'Inflammatory Rhetoric'

Former President Donald Trump has criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their rhetoric, claiming it has incited a second assassination attempt on his life. Speaking to Fox News, Trump asserted that the gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, acted upon "highly inflammatory language" used by Democrats. This follows a similar attempt in July, during which Trump was shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally.

The incident took place over the weekend near Trump's West Palm Beach golf course, where Routh was found with an AK-47-style rifle, a go-pro camera, and two backpacks. The gunman fled the scene but was later apprehended on I-95. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, stated that Routh had been influenced by Biden and Harris’ comments. He accused the Democratic leaders of being "the real threat," and responsible for fostering hostility against him. Trump emphasized that their rhetoric was dangerous and was contributing to the destruction of the country.

Biden and Harris have frequently referred to Trump as a "threat to democracy," with their recent statements suggesting Trump was inciting violence, particularly referencing his comments about Haitian immigrants during a recent Ohio event. Biden remarked over the weekend that no president should incite hatred in America, seemingly responding to Trump’s rhetoric. Trump, however, refuted these allegations, insisting that his role is to save the country while accusing Biden and Harris of doing the opposite.

After the golf course incident, Trump reassured supporters via email that he was "safe and well." He used the opportunity to reaffirm his determination to continue his campaign, stating, "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!" He also expressed gratitude to his supporters for their loyalty. His campaign later released a statement confirming his safety.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, also spoke to the former president shortly after the incident, reporting that Trump was in "good spirits." Trump's remarks on the matter extended beyond the assassination attempt, touching upon his recent debate with Vice President Harris. He criticized the media's portrayal of the event, alleging that it was biased and heavily slanted in favor of Democrats. Trump called out the media for protecting the Democratic Party and accused Harris of lying about several issues, including Project 2025 and abortion.

In addition to criticizing the media, Trump accused the Biden administration of weakening the US by allowing dangerous migrants to enter the country, which he claims is causing irreparable harm to American cities. He expressed his belief that the US is no longer respected internationally due to the current administration's policies. Despite the threats against his life, Trump vowed to continue his campaign for the presidency, arguing that the real enemy is within the country.