September 17 Celebrations in Sofia: Cultural Highlights, Free Museum Entries, and Community Events

On September 17, Sofia will mark its city holiday with a diverse cultural program. The day celebrates both the Orthodox Church's honoring of the great martyrs Hope, Faith, Love, and their mother Sophia, and the church named "Saint Sophia," symbolizing divine wisdom.
The festivities will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a formal meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council, attended by Mayor Vasil Terziev. During this event, several distinguished individuals will be awarded honorary titles, including the "Honorary Badge of the Sofia Municipality" and the "Badge of Sofia."
At 11:30 a.m., a traditional flag-raising ceremony will take place in front of the Basilica of Saint Sophia, followed by a water blessing performed by His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Daniel. Mayor Vasil Terziev will deliver a speech marking the occasion.
Cultural highlights include the presentation of Sofia Municipality’s cultural awards at the Sofia City Art Gallery. Various attractions will offer free entry on this day, including the Regional History Museum - Sofia, the Ancient Cultural and Communication Complex "Serdika," and the Archaeological Park "West Gate of Serdika," among others.
The "I am Sofia" festival will run from September 17 to 23 in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture. Additionally, the International Triennial of the Stage Poster and Exhibition Series "Walk of Fame" will commence on Slaveykov Square.
Evening events will feature a festive dance performance at Zaimov Park starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert and fire show at 7:00 p.m. on Alabin Street. Concurrently, the Municipal Cultural Institute House of Culture "Krasno Selo" will host a concert by Galina Apostolova and Raisa Zapryanova as part of the "Musical Tuesdays" series. At 8:30 p.m., the "Derrida Dance Center" will present a visual dance performance titled "Limits of Reality" at the "West Gate of Serdika" Archaeological Park.
The celebrations will include numerous outdoor events such as exhibitions, music and dance performances, street theater, book festivals, and children’s activities. The Metropolitan Municipality, regional administrations, municipal cultural institutes, and partner organizations have collaborated to create the "Sofia celebrates September 17" program which you can check here.
In addition, Sofia's mayor, Vasil Terziev, has declared September 17, a city holiday, as a non-school day for all schools within the municipality, though students are still required to attend. In observance of Sofia's Day, traffic restrictions will be in place in several areas of the city for a ceremonial blessing with holy water.
