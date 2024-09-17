Significant Cloud Cover and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 17

Bulgaria: Significant Cloud Cover and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 17

On September 17, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover with localized rain showers. The wind, which will subside in Western Bulgaria, may lead to fog in the valleys by morning. Minimum temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, rising to 15°C-18°C along the Black Sea and around 7°C in Sofia. Throughout the day, cloudiness will persist over most of the country, with some sunny intervals expected along the Danube and in North-Eastern Bulgaria. Light rain may occur in southern regions, with the wind coming from the east-northeast, generally weak, and moderate from the north in the eastern parts. Maximum temperatures will vary between 20°C and 25°C, with Sofia reaching around 20°C.

In the mountains, significant cloud cover will accompany light rain, and light snow may fall on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin. Light to moderate winds from the north-northeast will prevail in lower areas, while the ridges will see winds from the south-southeast. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be around 16°C, dropping to about 8°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be characterized by substantial cloud cover, with more significant breaks on the northern coast. A moderate wind from the north-northeast is expected, with maximum temperatures ranging from 23°C to 25°C. The sea temperature will be 24°C, and sea conditions will be at 2-3 points on the excitement scale.

Mountain Snow and Light Rain Expected in Bulgaria on September 18

Light snow is forecast in the mountains for September 18, 2024, with scattered rainfall expected in some parts of the country

Society » Environment | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:12

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:06

$2 Billion of Russian Oil Sold to EU, US, and Bulgaria Through Turkish Refineries

In the first half of 2024, Western allies, including Bulgaria, the European Union and the United States, purchased around 2 billion dollars worth of oil products from Turkey that were refined from Russian crude oil

Business » Energy | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:40

Bulgaria's Deprivation Rate Drops but Still Among Highest in EU

According to the latest Eurostat data published today, 6.8% of the European Union's population experienced severe material and social deprivation in 2023

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Former Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Has No Apologies to Make to North Macedonia

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivayio Kalfin stated that Bulgaria has no reason to apologize to the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 13:11

Bulgarian Pharmacists to Protest New Bill Allowing Medicine Vending Machines

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are preparing to protest against a recently passed bill that permits the sale of medicines through vending machines

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29
Cyclone Boris Impact: Bulgaria Faces Cool Mornings and Intermittent Rain Through September

The first day of school in Bulgaria began with cool temperatures ranging from 6 to 11 degrees Celsius in most areas

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:22

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Convenes Emergency Meeting Amidst Flooding in Central and Eastern Europe

Poland has declared a state of emergency due to flooding in the southern regions of the country

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 10:26

Clouds and Sunshine: A Mixed Start to the Week Across Bulgaria

In Western and Central Bulgaria today, cloud cover will decrease, leading to predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 08:15

Weather Update: Bulgaria to Experience Cooler Temperatures and Rainfall This Weekend

On Friday night, Bulgaria will experience mostly clear skies with minimum temperatures ranging from 12°C to 18°C

Society » Environment | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:42

Mild Temperatures and Clear Conditions to Prevail Across Bulgaria

On Thursday, Western and Central Bulgaria will experience sunny weather

Society » Environment | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:28
