Significant Cloud Cover and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 17

On September 17, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover with localized rain showers. The wind, which will subside in Western Bulgaria, may lead to fog in the valleys by morning. Minimum temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, rising to 15°C-18°C along the Black Sea and around 7°C in Sofia. Throughout the day, cloudiness will persist over most of the country, with some sunny intervals expected along the Danube and in North-Eastern Bulgaria. Light rain may occur in southern regions, with the wind coming from the east-northeast, generally weak, and moderate from the north in the eastern parts. Maximum temperatures will vary between 20°C and 25°C, with Sofia reaching around 20°C.

In the mountains, significant cloud cover will accompany light rain, and light snow may fall on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin. Light to moderate winds from the north-northeast will prevail in lower areas, while the ridges will see winds from the south-southeast. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be around 16°C, dropping to about 8°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be characterized by substantial cloud cover, with more significant breaks on the northern coast. A moderate wind from the north-northeast is expected, with maximum temperatures ranging from 23°C to 25°C. The sea temperature will be 24°C, and sea conditions will be at 2-3 points on the excitement scale.