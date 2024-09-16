Sofia Schools to Close on September 17 for City Celebration

Society | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:20
Bulgaria: Sofia Schools to Close on September 17 for City Celebration Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sofia's mayor, Vasil Terziev, has declared September 17, Tuesday, as a non-school day for all schools within the Sofia municipality. This decision, which was announced this afternoon and posted on the Regional Department of Education-Sofia's website shortly after 4 p.m., means that students will not have classes but will still be required to attend school. The enforcement of this order will be overseen by the deputy mayor responsible for "Culture, education, sports, and youth activities."

September 17 marks Sofia's Day, a celebration honoring the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, and Love, and their mother Sofia, as well as the city's own feast day. In observance of this occasion, a ceremonial blessing with holy water will take place in the Bulgarian capital. To accommodate the event, traffic restrictions will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. on September 16 until the end of the event on September 17. Standing and parking will be prohibited in several areas, including the northwestern arc of St. Alexander Nevsky between Oborishte Street and 11 August Street, and the northern arc between 11 August Street and Dunav Street. Additionally, vehicle entry will be banned from 07:00 a.m. on September 17 along Oborishte Street between Vasil Levski Blvd. and St. Alexander Nevsky, and along 11 August Street between Moskovska Street and St. Alexander Nevsky.

The city holiday was established by the Metropolitan Municipal Council on March 25, 1992, to honor the martyrs Faith, Hope, and Love, and their mother Sofia, symbolizing the virtues of faith, hope, love, and wisdom.

According to legend, in the late 1st century, a devout Christian woman named Sophia lived in Rome with her three daughters, who were named after Christian virtues: Faith, Hope, and Love. They openly professed their Christian faith, which led the governor of Antiochus to inform Emperor Hadrian (117-138 AD) of their actions. When brought before the emperor, their serene demeanor was striking, as if they were attending a celebration rather than facing torture.

Hadrian attempted to persuade them to sacrifice to the goddess Artemis, but the girls—aged 12, 10, and 9—refused. Consequently, they were subjected to severe torture while their mother watched with remarkable fortitude. After enduring the tortures, the girls died, and Sophia was permitted to bury them. She died three days later and was buried alongside her daughters.

Saint Sophia is also venerated as a martyr for her enduring grief over her daughters' suffering. Their relics have been housed in Alsace, France, since 777.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Day, school, Sophia

Related Articles:

Sofia Mayor Apologizes for Confusion Over School Day Directive

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule

Society » Education | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

September 17 Celebrations in Sofia: Cultural Highlights, Free Museum Entries, and Community Events

On September 17, Sofia will mark its city holiday with a diverse cultural program

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 07:36

Bulgaria Initiates Nationwide Inspections of School Cafeterias and Buffets

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has initiated inspections of school cafeterias and buffets as the new school year begins

Society » Education | September 16, 2024, Monday // 12:21

New School Year Begins in Bulgaria: 720,000 Students Head Back to Class

Around 720,000 students are expected to start the school year in Bulgaria today, with 58,000 of them being first-graders

Society » Education | September 16, 2024, Monday // 08:20

Sofia Water Price Set to Increase by 20% in October

Starting in October, the price of water in Sofia is set to rise by 20%

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:52

Changes to Sofia Metro Development Prioritize Northern Expansion Over Vitosha

The Sofia municipal company "Metropolitan" is nearing the deadline for public procurement bids to select an architectural-engineering bureau for designing the extension of the metro's second line

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Pharmacists to Protest New Bill Allowing Medicine Vending Machines

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are preparing to protest against a recently passed bill that permits the sale of medicines through vending machines

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Survey Reveals Bulgarians Divided on LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Schools, Many Uninformed

A recent nationally representative survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" on behalf of BNT shows that Bulgarians are divided over the issue of potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

September 17 Celebrations in Sofia: Cultural Highlights, Free Museum Entries, and Community Events

On September 17, Sofia will mark its city holiday with a diverse cultural program

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 07:36

Significant Cloud Cover and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 17

On September 17, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover with localized rain showers

Society » Environment | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 07:17

Cyclone Boris Impact: Bulgaria Faces Cool Mornings and Intermittent Rain Through September

The first day of school in Bulgaria began with cool temperatures ranging from 6 to 11 degrees Celsius in most areas

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:22

Bulgaria’s Education Minister Proposes Pilot Ban on Phones in Schools

The Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, has proposed a pilot ban on mobile phones in select schools

Society » Education | September 16, 2024, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria