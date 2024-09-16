Sofia Schools to Close on September 17 for City Celebration

Sofia's mayor, Vasil Terziev, has declared September 17, Tuesday, as a non-school day for all schools within the Sofia municipality. This decision, which was announced this afternoon and posted on the Regional Department of Education-Sofia's website shortly after 4 p.m., means that students will not have classes but will still be required to attend school. The enforcement of this order will be overseen by the deputy mayor responsible for "Culture, education, sports, and youth activities."

September 17 marks Sofia's Day, a celebration honoring the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, and Love, and their mother Sofia, as well as the city's own feast day. In observance of this occasion, a ceremonial blessing with holy water will take place in the Bulgarian capital. To accommodate the event, traffic restrictions will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. on September 16 until the end of the event on September 17. Standing and parking will be prohibited in several areas, including the northwestern arc of St. Alexander Nevsky between Oborishte Street and 11 August Street, and the northern arc between 11 August Street and Dunav Street. Additionally, vehicle entry will be banned from 07:00 a.m. on September 17 along Oborishte Street between Vasil Levski Blvd. and St. Alexander Nevsky, and along 11 August Street between Moskovska Street and St. Alexander Nevsky.

The city holiday was established by the Metropolitan Municipal Council on March 25, 1992, to honor the martyrs Faith, Hope, and Love, and their mother Sofia, symbolizing the virtues of faith, hope, love, and wisdom.

According to legend, in the late 1st century, a devout Christian woman named Sophia lived in Rome with her three daughters, who were named after Christian virtues: Faith, Hope, and Love. They openly professed their Christian faith, which led the governor of Antiochus to inform Emperor Hadrian (117-138 AD) of their actions. When brought before the emperor, their serene demeanor was striking, as if they were attending a celebration rather than facing torture.

Hadrian attempted to persuade them to sacrifice to the goddess Artemis, but the girls—aged 12, 10, and 9—refused. Consequently, they were subjected to severe torture while their mother watched with remarkable fortitude. After enduring the tortures, the girls died, and Sophia was permitted to bury them. She died three days later and was buried alongside her daughters.

Saint Sophia is also venerated as a martyr for her enduring grief over her daughters' suffering. Their relics have been housed in Alsace, France, since 777.