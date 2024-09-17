Bulgaria's Deprivation Rate Drops but Still Among Highest in EU

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern
Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation
According to the latest Eurostat data published today, 6.8% of the European Union's population experienced severe material and social deprivation in 2023, a slight increase from 6.7% in 2022. The data highlights significant disparities among EU countries.
In 2023, Romania had the highest proportion of citizens facing severe deprivation at 19.8%, followed by Bulgaria at 18%, Greece at 13.5%, Hungary at 10.4%, and Spain at 9%. Conversely, Slovenia reported the lowest level of deprivation at 2%, with Cyprus at 2.4%, and Sweden, Luxembourg, and Estonia each at 2.5%.
In Bulgaria, the percentage of people experiencing severe material and social deprivation decreased to 18% in 2023 from 18.7% in 2022. This marks a significant improvement over the past nine years, with the share halving from 36.8% in 2015 to 18% in 2023. At the beginning of this period, Bulgaria had the highest rate of deprivation in the EU, followed by Romania and Hungary.
Light snow is forecast in the mountains for September 18, 2024, with scattered rainfall expected in some parts of the country
Pet owners in Sofia's "Mladost" district have been alerted to the presence of antifreeze placed in bowls around various public areas
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule
Pharmacists in Bulgaria are preparing to protest against a recently passed bill that permits the sale of medicines through vending machines
A recent nationally representative survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" on behalf of BNT shows that Bulgarians are divided over the issue of potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools
On September 17, Sofia will mark its city holiday with a diverse cultural program
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023