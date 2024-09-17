Ukrainian Forces Capture Vesoloye in Kursk Region Advance

World » UKRAINE | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Forces Capture Vesoloye in Kursk Region Advance

On Thursday, September 12, Ukrainian sappers succeeded in breaching Russian defenses near the village of Novi Put, located approximately 30 kilometers west of a recent advance in the Kursk region. Initially perceived as a minor attack, the operation rapidly escalated into a significant threat for Russian forces.

Following the breakthrough, Ukrainian armored vehicles swiftly advanced towards the nearby town of Veseloe. By Saturday, Ukrainian forces had reached and effectively taken control of the southern outskirts of Vesoloye.

On Sunday, a Ukrainian fighter jet dropped a satellite-guided planning bomb on a Russian position within a building in the heart of Veseloe. The destruction was captured by a drone from the Ukrainian drone unit Khorne, which humorously posted about the event on social media with the message, "We all see you."

According to Forbes, the Russian garrison defending Veseloe includes many poorly trained young conscripts, who, by Kremlin policy, are not meant to engage in combat operations. The involvement of these inexperienced conscripts is believed to have contributed to the rapid progress of Ukrainian forces in the area.

The publication notes that if Moscow's response mirrors its reaction to a previous Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region, there may be a need to deploy more experienced airborne forces to counter the Ukrainian advance.

While the Khorne unit has been identified in the conflict, it is unclear which other Ukrainian forces are engaged in the fighting for Veseloe. The presence of Turkish-made Kirpi armored trucks, used by Ukrainian marines, suggests that the 36th Marine Brigade, which has been active east of Kursk, might also be involved in this operation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Russian, Kursk, Veseloe

Related Articles:

NATO Chief Says Long-Range Missile Use Against Russia Up to Individual Alliance Members

|

Meta Expands Ban on Russian State Media Across Facebook and Instagram

|

Putin Orders Major Expansion of Russian Army by 180,000 Troops

|

Kharkiv Attack: 94-Year-Old Killed and Dozens Injured as Russia Escalates Bombings

|

Seven Dead in Latest Wave of Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

|

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

NATO Chief Says Long-Range Missile Use Against Russia Up to Individual Alliance Members

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that individual alliance members should decide whether Ukraine can use long-range missiles to target Russian territory

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:42

Kharkiv Attack: 94-Year-Old Killed and Dozens Injured as Russia Escalates Bombings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia has used 128 guided bombs against Ukraine in the past 24 hours

World » Ukraine | September 16, 2024, Monday // 09:38

Seven Dead in Latest Wave of Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, at least seven people were killed in four separate Russian attacks across southern, southeastern, and eastern Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 11:00

NATO Could Have Done More to Prevent Ukraine War, Stoltenberg Admits

Stoltenberg reflected on his 10-year tenure, citing February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 12:35

Ukraine Downs 72 Russian Drones Amid Widespread Nighttime Attack

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 72 of the 76 Russian Shahed drones launched during the night of 13-14 September

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian counterattacks in the Kursk region, which was partially reclaimed by Ukrainian forces following their major incursion last month, have not yet achieved significant success

World » Ukraine | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria