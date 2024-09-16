Radev Clarifies Macedonian Flag Controversy During Informal Visit

Bulgaria: Radev Clarifies Macedonian Flag Controversy During Informal Visit

The issue between North Macedonia and Bulgaria is not a bilateral one, but rather about North Macedonia adhering to the negotiation framework set by the European Council, according to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. On Friday, Radev hosted Gordana Siljanovska, the president of North Macedonia, during her visit to Bulgaria.

Radev expressed hope that the openness and constructiveness shown during their discussions would be adopted by North Macedonia's government. He also addressed the controversy surrounding the absence of North Macedonia's flag during Siljanovska's visit, clarifying that it was neither a state nor a working visit. He added that he looks forward to an official state visit from North Macedonia’s president in the future, which would include all the formal ceremonies as per protocol, contributing to strengthening relations.

Siljanovska's visit was centered around attending an opera performance, and it remained uncertain until the end whether she would meet with Radev.

Separately, Radev commented on the recent crash involving a combat training plane from Graf Ignatievo, where two pilots lost their lives. He stressed the importance of waiting for the official commission's findings before drawing any conclusions. The president warned against allowing “political speculators,” who lack experience in aviation, to manipulate public opinion and act as judges. He emphasized that while many hypotheses exist, a single video cannot provide reliable conclusions, and multiple factors need to be thoroughly analyzed.

