Bulgaria’s Education Minister Proposes Pilot Ban on Phones in Schools

The Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, has proposed a pilot ban on mobile phones in select schools, with the aim of assessing its impact before potentially expanding the measure nationwide. Tsokov cited the results of the PISA 2022 international study, which revealed that many Bulgarian students are distracted by their phones during class, at rates higher than the average for OECD countries. The debate on phone use in schools has gained traction following UNESCO's recommendation to limit smartphones in classrooms due to their negative effect on the learning process. Some countries have already implemented such restrictions.

Tsokov noted that current Bulgarian law already prohibits students from using phones during class, and some schools have additional regulations. He supports a model similar to the one tested in France, where phones were banned for students under 15 in several schools before a broader ban was introduced. He suggested implementing the ban in willing schools and analyzing the results by the second term of the current school year. While his office cannot make final decisions on the matter, Tsokov stressed the importance of public debate and the potential for the model to be approved.

A UNESCO report highlighted the negative impact of excessive technology use on student performance, citing how mobile phones can cause distractions and disrupt the learning process. It found that notifications or the presence of a mobile device can lead to a loss of focus, with students taking up to 20 minutes to regain concentration after engaging in non-academic activities, such as browsing the internet during class.

Following UNESCO's guidance, several countries have introduced phone bans. In Turkey, students' phones are collected upon entering school and returned at the end of the day. Greece has also enforced a complete ban on mobile phones and other electronic devices, with teachers reporting improved focus among students. Violations result in disciplinary measures, such as unexcused absences. In Romania and Serbia, phone use policies depend on individual schools, while the Netherlands has introduced a nationwide classroom ban, with exceptions for medical needs or disabilities. Finland, after years of promoting digital education, is now considering limiting phone use and reintroducing paper textbooks to reduce screen time.