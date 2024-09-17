China's Economy Faces Slowdown Amid Housing Market Troubles and Weak Consumer Demand

World | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 16:09
Bulgaria: China's Economy Faces Slowdown Amid Housing Market Troubles and Weak Consumer Demand

Economists have lowered their expectations for China's full-year GDP growth following the release of disappointing economic data over the weekend, NBC reports. Eswar Prasad, a professor of international trade and economics at Cornell University, highlighted that Beijing's outlook for the second half of the year is now "flashing red, or pretty close to red."

Prasad noted that both long-term issues, such as property prices, and short-term challenges, including weak domestic demand, private investment, and household consumption, have contributed to the bleak economic outlook. He added that recent data continues a negative trend observed over the past few months.

Duncan Wrigley, chief strategist at Everbright Securities International, pointed out that while China's housing downturn has been severe, the country has so far avoided a systemic financial crisis, unlike other major downturns seen globally. He described the ongoing situation as a "slow, painful, grinding adjustment" for China's economy.

Data released on Saturday revealed that key indicators like retail sales, industrial production, and urban investment all grew slower than expected in August, missing economists' forecasts. The urban jobless rate reached a six-month high, and year-on-year home prices fell at their fastest rate in nine years. These figures are the latest in a series of economic disappointments as China's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has struggled to gain momentum.

Prasad criticized the Chinese government's slow response in implementing bold measures to stimulate the economy, suggesting that more decisive action on monetary policy is needed. Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at Bank of America, added that although economic deceleration calls for easing, China's central bank may not cut rates as aggressively as the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to lower rates later this week.

Qiao emphasized that weak job security and income growth are dampening consumer spending in China. Bank of America has revised its forecast for China's 2024 GDP growth to 4.8%, below the government's 5% target, while Citigroup adjusted its projection to 4.7%.

Prasad also noted that China's production sector, which had been relatively resilient until recently, is now showing signs of weakening. While he stopped short of declaring the economy in severe distress, he cautioned that conditions are deteriorating.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, growth, GDP

Related Articles:

US Monitors China-Russia Drills, No Immediate Concern

The United States will be monitoring upcoming joint military drills by China and Russia in the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhots

World | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Second Quarter Sees Bulgaria's GDP Rise by 2.1%, Industry and Services Lead Growth

In the second quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.1% compared to the same period in the previous year

Business » Industry | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:18

Biden and Xi to Hold Talks Before US Elections

The United States and China are preparing for a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place in the coming weeks

World | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:18

Biden Approves Strategy to Counter Nuclear Coordinated Threats from Russia, China, and North Korea

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden approved a directive for the armed forces to prepare for potential "coordinated nuclear confrontations" involving Russia, China, and North Korea

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:21

Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Plummet by 80% in First Half of 2024

Preliminary data shows a significant decline in foreign direct investments in Bulgaria for the first half of 2024

Business » Finance | August 19, 2024, Monday // 12:26

Xi Jinping’s Campaign for Ideological Control Targets Youth in China

In Hong Kong, the government is intensifying efforts to shape the younger generation's allegiance to the Communist Party of China (CCP)

World | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Exploding Pagers Injure Dozens of Hezbollah Members

Dozens of people, including members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, were injured after their pagers exploded

World | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:24

Zaharieva Expresses Gratitude for Nomination to Lead EU Innovation and Research

Ekaterina Zaharieva gave her first comment after being nominated for the role of European Commissioner for Startups, Innovation, and Research

World » EU | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 15:23

Germany Warns Moldova Could Be Next Target if Ukraine Falls

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that supporting Ukraine is key to ensuring the stability of neighboring Moldova

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 15:09

Western Aid Shortages Hamper Ukraine’s Mobilization and Defense Efforts

Ukraine is working to address personnel shortages in its military, but delays and deficiencies in Western military aid are hampering its efforts to form effective combat units

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:11

Bulgaria’s Ekaterina Zaharieva Nominated as European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation

Ekaterina Zaharieva from Bulgaria has been appointed as the European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation

World » EU | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:50

NATO Chief Says Long-Range Missile Use Against Russia Up to Individual Alliance Members

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that individual alliance members should decide whether Ukraine can use long-range missiles to target Russian territory

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 09:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria