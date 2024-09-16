Bulgarian President Criticizes Speculators Amid Military Plane Crash Investigation

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev urged the media to avoid allowing political speculators and self-proclaimed experts to manipulate public opinion regarding the crash of a military plane near 'Graf Ignatievo' Air Base. He criticized individuals who, without relevant experience, act as judges and prosecutors, but did not name anyone specifically.

Radev emphasized the importance of waiting for the conclusions of the official investigation and refrained from providing details about the causes of the crash. He acknowledged that there are many hypotheses but noted that conclusions based on limited information, such as video footage, are unreliable. He expressed confidence that a thorough analysis of all relevant factors would be conducted.

When asked whether the aerobatic maneuver involved in the accident was discussed with him as a professional, Radev dismissed the question, suggesting that it was inappropriate. He stated that the plan for such activities lies with the Ministry of Defense and encouraged others to seek answers there.

Radev pointed out that he had raised concerns about the limited airlift capabilities of Bulgarian pilots at several national security advisory councils, but noted that promises made during those discussions were often forgotten until accidents or elections occurred. He reiterated the need for immediate emergency measures, referencing a modernization plan submitted to parliament during his caretaker government, though he did not specify which one.

He also criticized those calling for resignations, stating that individuals like Peevski and Plevneliev should not demand resignations until they have contributed as much to Bulgaria as the generals involved. Radev called for emergency actions to retain qualified individuals in the military.

When questioned about military pilots participating in air shows, Radev responded that the two pilots who died had ample experience and were among the best, but emphasized that the final conclusions would come from the official investigation.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev refrained from commenting on possible changes in the army's structure following the crash of the L-39ZA military plane, which killed Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin. Glavchev stated that it is too early to judge, and awaited the results of the investigation, which includes reviewing the black box of the aircraft.

The investigation is considering pilot error, technical malfunction, and the possibility of a miscommunicated command from the control post. The crash occurred on Friday, and the Bulgarian Army is observing its third day of mourning for the two fallen pilots.