Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon Claim Lives Amid Escalating Tensions

Six UN Staff Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza School
The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees reported that six of its staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school located in the central Gaza Strip
Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed 16 people early Monday, according to Palestinian officials. The strikes also targeted Hezbollah launchers and military infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon, with the Israel Defense Forces confirming the destruction of 20 launchers.
In Gaza, airstrikes hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving 10 people dead and 13 injured. Another strike in Gaza City killed six people, according to first responders. Among the casualties were four women and two children.
The Israeli military reported that after alarms were triggered in Upper Galilee, two aerial objects from Lebanon crossed into Israeli territory, falling near the northern Golan Heights. Israeli forces responded by striking Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon that posed immediate threats to Israeli civilians.
Earlier on Sunday, around 40 projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the situation along the Israel-Lebanon border, where many have been displaced, untenable and promised to restore security for residents.
Meanwhile, Israeli police shot and killed a man who stabbed a border officer at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old City. The officer was treated for his injuries, and authorities described the incident as a terror attack.
On Sunday, tensions escalated further when a missile launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen landed in central Israel, triggering air raid sirens near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport. Netanyahu warned of retaliation, noting that the Houthis have launched multiple attacks since the start of the Israeli-Hamas conflict in October. Though most Houthi missiles and drones have been intercepted, the latest missile reportedly targeted Jaffa, part of Tel Aviv.
The Houthis, an Iran-backed group, are one of several factions involved in the wider conflict, which was triggered by Hamas’ attack on southern Israel last October. That attack killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 250 hostages. Israel’s subsequent military response in Gaza has resulted in over 41,000 Palestinian deaths, including a significant number of militant fighters, according to Israeli reports. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by several Western countries, including the US, UK, and EU.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that individual alliance members should decide whether Ukraine can use long-range missiles to target Russian territory
Meta has decided to ban RT and other Russian state media outlets from its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram
Former President Donald Trump has criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their rhetoric, claiming it has incited a second assassination attempt on his life
On Thursday, September 12, Ukrainian sappers succeeded in breaching Russian defenses near the village of Novi Put
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced that a démarche will be issued to the Bulgarian ambassador due to Bulgaria's alleged violation of diplomatic norms
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new decree mandating an increase in the size of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, raising its total to 1.5 million soldier
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023