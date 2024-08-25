Syrian Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Harmanli

September 16, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: Syrian Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Harmanli

A 24-year-old Syrian man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the back in Harmanli yesterday, according to police reports. The assailant, also a Syrian national, has been apprehended.

The emergency call came from the Harmanli Emergency Center, where the victim was initially taken. He sustained a severe injury to his back from a sharp object. He was later transferred to a hospital in Plovdiv due to the seriousness of his condition.

The altercation between the two Syrians took place outside the Registration and Reception Center in Harmanli. It remains unclear whether the individuals involved have refugee status or are in the process of applying for it.

