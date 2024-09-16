One Dead, 30 Injured in Turkey Factory Explosion

World | September 16, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: One Dead, 30 Injured in Turkey Factory Explosion

An explosion at a pasta factory in Hendek, Sakarya, Turkey, has resulted in 30 injuries and one fatality, according to local media reports. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the factory located on the "Anadolu Otoyolu" highway, near the Sakaria exit.

Among the injured, six individuals are in serious condition, with two requiring intubation. Five others are reported to be in stable condition. A child, present in the factory with his father during the explosion, is among the injured. Some of the critically hurt have been transferred to a hospital in Istanbul. Sakarya's governor, Yashar Karadeniz, has confirmed the death of one worker.

The explosion, which took place in the mill department near the silos during factory working hours, also caused a subsequent fire. Emergency services, including fire and ambulance teams from the city and neighboring areas, as well as the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD), police, and forestry units, responded to the scene. Efforts continued throughout the night to cool the affected buildings.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and further details are awaited.

