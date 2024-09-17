Bulgaria Initiates Nationwide Inspections of School Cafeterias and Buffets

Society » EDUCATION | September 16, 2024, Monday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Initiates Nationwide Inspections of School Cafeterias and Buffets

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has initiated inspections of school cafeterias and buffets as the new school year begins. From September 16 to October 11, 2024, inspectors will examine all school-related facilities and catering services that supply food to educational institutions across the country.

The inspections will focus on the origin and proper storage of raw materials and food items, ensuring compliance with food storage terms, and verifying that food labeling and consumer information meet legal requirements.

Inspectors will also ensure that the food provided adheres to the specific safety and quality standards outlined in Ordinance No. 2 of January 20, 2021. This ordinance governs the safety and quality of food served in childcare facilities, school canteens, retail outlets within schools, and at organized events for children and students.

Any discrepancies found during the inspections will be addressed according to current food safety legislation.

