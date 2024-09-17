Bulgaria Initiates Nationwide Inspections of School Cafeterias and Buffets

Sofia Mayor Apologizes for Confusion Over School Day Directive
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has initiated inspections of school cafeterias and buffets as the new school year begins. From September 16 to October 11, 2024, inspectors will examine all school-related facilities and catering services that supply food to educational institutions across the country.
The inspections will focus on the origin and proper storage of raw materials and food items, ensuring compliance with food storage terms, and verifying that food labeling and consumer information meet legal requirements.
Inspectors will also ensure that the food provided adheres to the specific safety and quality standards outlined in Ordinance No. 2 of January 20, 2021. This ordinance governs the safety and quality of food served in childcare facilities, school canteens, retail outlets within schools, and at organized events for children and students.
Any discrepancies found during the inspections will be addressed according to current food safety legislation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule
The Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, has proposed a pilot ban on mobile phones in select schools
Around 720,000 students are expected to start the school year in Bulgaria today, with 58,000 of them being first-graders
During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools
In Budapest, thousands of students, teachers, and parents gathered to protest the dismissal of a high school principal who refused to comply with the government's phone ban in schools
The Holy Metropolis of Sofia has announced that new textbooks for the subject "Religion-Orthodoxy"
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023