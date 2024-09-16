Explosion Rocks Cologne Center, Injuries Reported and Area Cordoned Off
An explosion occurred this morning in the heart of Cologne, Germany, specifically in the areas surrounding Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz. The explosion caused significant damage to a building and left at least one person injured.
Authorities have cordoned off the affected area, advising people to stay clear of the perimeter. A large police operation is currently in progress to manage the situation.
The incident took place in a district popular with tourists and known for its numerous bars and restaurants. As of now, the cause of the explosion remains unknown.
Update: Authorities have confirmed that the explosion in central Cologne early Monday was not an act of terrorism. According to a police spokesperson, the blast, which occurred outside the Vanity nightclub and caused damage to commercial property, was not motivated by terrorist intent. A bystander sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. While the spokesperson did not confirm whether this incident is connected to a recent series of explosions in North Rhine-Westphalia linked to organized crime, all potential leads are being investigated.
