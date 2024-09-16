Bulgaria Risks Losing 500 Million from Recovery Plan Due to Delayed Reforms

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Risks Losing 500 Million from Recovery Plan Due to Delayed Reforms

Atanas Pekanov, Bulgaria's former vice-prime minister for European funds under the "Donev" administration, has warned that the country is likely to forfeit at least 500 million leva (250 million euros) from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan due to delays in implementing agreed reforms. Pekanov, speaking to Nova TV, expressed concern that Bulgaria's commitment to difficult reforms was not adequately prioritized, despite the significant effort invested in drafting the plan.

Pekanov supported the call from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for the passage of three crucial laws: the Anti-Corruption Commission Law, the Personal Bankruptcy Law, and the Law on the Protection of Consumers Who Report Corruption. He emphasized that the success of the Recovery and Resilience Plan relies on such reforms, which were part of the conditions set by the European Commission.

He noted that during his tenure, the last payment from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan was made. The plan, valued at 12 billion leva, was agreed upon by all EU member states in 2020 under conditions requiring specific reforms. Bulgaria has already received 2.7 billion leva, but without additional progress on the reforms, it risks losing part of the 1.5 billion leva allocated for the second payment.

Pekanov pointed out that other countries, such as Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia, have already secured over 60% of their allocated funds. He criticized the current administration for focusing on constitutional issues rather than addressing the immediate needs of the Recovery Plan. He also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of passing necessary laws with the current unstable parliamentary majority.

The former vice-prime minister detailed that the funds at risk include investments in infrastructure projects like the Sofia subway, building renovations, and equipment purchases, such as helicopters. Without the necessary legislative changes, Pekanov warned that these projects may not be funded as planned.

