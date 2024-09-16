Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump Shooting Suspect, Advocated Violence and Pro-Ukraine Sentiments

September 16, 2024
Bulgaria: Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump Shooting Suspect, Advocated Violence and Pro-Ukraine Sentiments

Donald Trump survived what is being described as an assassination attempt after gunshots were fired at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI confirmed the incident, stating that Trump, who was on the golf course at the time, is safe. A Secret Service agent reportedly fired at a man in the vicinity. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was apprehended by the West Palm Beach sheriff’s office following a traffic stop on I-95.

In a message to his supporters, Trump assured them of his safety, saying, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”

Ryan Wesley Routh, the detained suspect, authored a self-published book titled Ukraine’s Unwinnable War. In the book, Routh described himself as a “barbaric killer” and included disturbing statements, such as an apology to Iran and references to violence. He also expressed frustration with global political figures and suggested violent actions.

Routh's book, published in February last year, contained passages that hinted at violence against Trump. The book includes comments about being turned away from joining the conflict in Ukraine and expresses radical views on political leaders. Additionally, Routh has a history of arrests and has been vocal on social media about his pro-Ukraine stance and desire for extreme measures against Russia and other perceived threats.

Trump’s campaign has condemned Routh as an “evil monster” and urged staff to remain vigilant. The incident led to a brief lockdown of the campaign’s Palm Beach field office. Routh’s son has expressed disbelief over the allegations, describing his father as a loving and caring individual, though acknowledging that his father’s political views may have been strong.

Routh, a pro-Ukraine activist with a history of minor offenses, has made numerous posts about supporting Ukraine and rallying global support for various causes. His recent political activities have included controversial statements about Trump's policies and positions on international conflicts.

