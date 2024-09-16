Resignation of Thierry Breton Adds Further Turmoil to EU Commission Formation

September 16, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: Resignation of Thierry Breton Adds Further Turmoil to EU Commission Formation

Thierry Breton, France’s European Commissioner for the Internal Market, has resigned and withdrawn his candidacy for a future European Commission role. Breton’s decision comes just a day before President Ursula von der Leyen was set to announce her new team of commissioners. He claimed that von der Leyen offered Paris a more influential position in exchange for French President Emmanuel Macron nominating a replacement.

Breton’s unexpected move is a significant setback for von der Leyen, who is already facing challenges in forming her team for the EU’s next five-year term. As one of von der Leyen’s most prominent commissioners, Breton managed key portfolios including industrial policy, defense, and the Digital Services Act, which regulates major tech companies.

In his resignation letter, Breton accused von der Leyen of questionable governance and said that France had been offered a more influential role as a political trade-off for withdrawing his nomination. He criticized von der Leyen’s actions and stated that his resignation is effective immediately.

The resignation marks the end of a contentious relationship between von der Leyen and Breton, who frequently disagreed on policy and communication. An EU diplomat noted that the relationship between the two was notably strained.

Breton indicated that France would propose a new candidate but did not provide a timeline for this. His departure follows a recent trend of countries adjusting their commissioner nominations, partly due to von der Leyen’s push for female candidates.

It remains uncertain if Breton’s resignation will delay the announcement of von der Leyen’s new commissioners, scheduled for Tuesday. All 27 nominees from EU member states must receive approval from the European Parliament before assuming their roles. Slovenia has also yet to officially nominate its candidate due to internal political issues.

Update: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has accepted the resignation of Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, with immediate effect. Breton's departure follows tensions with von der Leyen, who, according to Breton's letter shared on "X," pressured France to find a replacement without prior notice. In response, the French government has appointed Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné as Breton's successor in the European Commission.

