Germany Reinstates Border Controls Amid Rising Migration Concerns

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Germany Reinstates Border Controls Amid Rising Migration Concerns

Germany is reinstating border controls on its land borders starting today as part of efforts to address illegal migration. This decision has raised concerns among neighboring countries, who worry that the controls might cause traffic congestion and disrupt regular cross-border movement. The German interior ministry has assured that the impact on travelers, trade, and business will be minimized as much as possible.

The move follows an increase in support for far-right parties in Germany and a contentious migration debate triggered by a series of attacks. The border controls are expected to be in place for six months and are intended to curb illegal migration while addressing threats from Islamist extremist groups and international criminal organizations.

The decision to implement these controls comes in the wake of heightened tensions surrounding migration, particularly after a recent knife attack in Solingen, where the suspected attacker, a Syrian national, managed to evade deportation from Germany back to Bulgaria, his entry point into the EU.

Germany’s neighbors, all part of the Schengen area, have been particularly concerned as this region typically allows for passport-free travel between member states. However, Germany had already reintroduced some border checks with Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Poland in October 2023 to manage migrant flows, and similar controls with Austria have been intermittently enforced since September 2015. The European Commission has been briefed on these measures by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Migration, Germany, border

Related Articles:

Hungary May Sue EU for Border Protection Expenses

Hungary is considering legal action to compel the European Union’s executive commission to reimburse the costs it has incurred for border protection

World » EU | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

EU Nations Reinforce Border Checks Amid Migration Surge

The European Union is grappling with a sharp increase in both legal and illegal migration, leading several member states to implement temporary border checks

World » EU | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 17:46

Journalist Exposes Frontex Intimidation Regarding Refugee Mistreatment at Bulgarian Border

Internal documents have disclosed that officers from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex have been pressured to remain silent about the mistreatment of refugees and migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 07:57

Former Minister Claims Bulgaria’s Border Parking Scandal Could Drive Neighboring Countries to Bypass the Nation

Ivan Hristanov, leader of the "Unity" (Edinenie) party and former Deputy Minister of Agriculture, has criticized the handling of border buffer parking lots

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 11:17

Bulgarian Authorities Launch Inspections to Ease Border Traffic Congestion

Today, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the State Agency "National Security" (SANS) began inspections related to the buffer parking lots for heavy goods vehicles near Bulgaria's borders

Politics | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 13:54

Volkswagen Considers Shutting German Factories for the First Time in 87 Years

Volkswagen is considering the unprecedented step of closing its factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history as part of a broader effort to cut costs amidst increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers

World » EU | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 15:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Explosion Rocks Cologne Center, Injuries Reported and Area Cordoned Off

An explosion occurred this morning in the heart of Cologne, Germany

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 11:12

Bulgaria Risks Losing 500 Million from Recovery Plan Due to Delayed Reforms

Atanas Pekanov, Bulgaria's former vice-prime minister for European funds under the "Donev" administration, has warned that the country is likely to forfeit at least 500 million leva (250 million euros) from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Resignation of Thierry Breton Adds Further Turmoil to EU Commission Formation

Thierry Breton, France’s European Commissioner for the Internal Market, has resigned and withdrawn his candidacy for a future European Commission role

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 10:41

ECB Cuts Interest Rates Again Amid Slowing Eurozone Inflation and Growth Concerns

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates again as inflation in the Eurozone slows and economic growth falter

World » EU | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:03

Hungary May Sue EU for Border Protection Expenses

Hungary is considering legal action to compel the European Union’s executive commission to reimburse the costs it has incurred for border protection

World » EU | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

EU Nations Reinforce Border Checks Amid Migration Surge

The European Union is grappling with a sharp increase in both legal and illegal migration, leading several member states to implement temporary border checks

World » EU | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 17:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria