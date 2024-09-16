Germany Reinstates Border Controls Amid Rising Migration Concerns

Germany is reinstating border controls on its land borders starting today as part of efforts to address illegal migration. This decision has raised concerns among neighboring countries, who worry that the controls might cause traffic congestion and disrupt regular cross-border movement. The German interior ministry has assured that the impact on travelers, trade, and business will be minimized as much as possible.

The move follows an increase in support for far-right parties in Germany and a contentious migration debate triggered by a series of attacks. The border controls are expected to be in place for six months and are intended to curb illegal migration while addressing threats from Islamist extremist groups and international criminal organizations.

The decision to implement these controls comes in the wake of heightened tensions surrounding migration, particularly after a recent knife attack in Solingen, where the suspected attacker, a Syrian national, managed to evade deportation from Germany back to Bulgaria, his entry point into the EU.

Germany’s neighbors, all part of the Schengen area, have been particularly concerned as this region typically allows for passport-free travel between member states. However, Germany had already reintroduced some border checks with Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Poland in October 2023 to manage migrant flows, and similar controls with Austria have been intermittently enforced since September 2015. The European Commission has been briefed on these measures by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.