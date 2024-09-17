Cyclone Boris Impact: Bulgaria Faces Cool Mornings and Intermittent Rain Through September

The first day of school in Bulgaria began with cool temperatures ranging from 6 to 11 degrees Celsius in most areas, while in South-Eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea, temperatures are slightly higher, reaching up to 15-16 degrees. The cloud cover from the west is gradually breaking up, but the country remains under the influence of a cyclone bringing cool air and heavy rain to central and western Europe, according to forecaster Anastasia Stoicheva from NIMH.

Stoicheva explained that the cyclone, currently centered over the northwestern Balkans, is expected to move westward in the coming days. This powerful cyclone has already caused significant rainfall and damage in Central Europe. In Bulgaria, cooler mornings are anticipated throughout the week, with temperatures rising from Tuesday. Increased cloud cover and substantial precipitation are expected on Wednesday and Friday in various parts of the country, although mountainous and eastern regions may see less rainfall. Today, the highest likelihood of precipitation is in South-Eastern Bulgaria, while the rest of the country will experience cool weather with minimal precipitation.

The cyclone, named "Boris," has had a major impact on Central Europe, including the southern regions of Poland, and has caused significant rainfall in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Over the next few days, heavy precipitation is forecasted for Italy and along the Adriatic coast of the Balkans. Austria is expected to experience substantial rainfall, with totals exceeding 50 liters per square meter in some areas, and snowfall in the Alps will contribute to significant snow cover. In the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and the northwestern Balkans, precipitation levels are anticipated to range between 25 and 50 liters per square meter.

In Bulgaria, precipitation is likely around September 27-28. However, temperatures in the latter half of September are expected to rise, ranging between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, and frosts are not anticipated during the next 10 days, despite ongoing precipitation in many areas, Stoicheva noted.