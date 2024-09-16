Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Convenes Emergency Meeting Amidst Flooding in Central and Eastern Europe

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has called for a working meeting at the Council of Ministers today, involving Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova, along with the Ministers of Interior, Environment and Water, Agriculture and Food, Regional Development and Public Works, Economy and Industry, Energy, and Defense. This meeting will address the severe flooding situation affecting Central and Eastern Europe, which has been exacerbated by record rainfall. The discussion will center on whether the Bulgarian government needs to take preventive measures in response to the disaster.

Poland has declared a state of emergency due to flooding in the southern regions of the country. The rising waters have resulted in two fatalities, with bridges being swept away and evacuations underway in several villages. Many schools and kindergartens are closed today.

In Romania, the floods have claimed six lives, with one person still missing. The disaster has impacted 28 settlements, leading to the evacuation of over 300 individuals. Cyclone Boris continues to affect various regions in Central and Eastern Europe. In Austria, a state of emergency has been declared in Lower Austria, where a firefighter involved in rescue efforts has been confirmed dead. The overflow of rivers has inundated streets and roads, and the Otenstein Reservoir is nearing capacity, potentially leading to further flooding.