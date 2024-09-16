Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Convenes Emergency Meeting Amidst Flooding in Central and Eastern Europe

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 16, 2024, Monday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Convenes Emergency Meeting Amidst Flooding in Central and Eastern Europe

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has called for a working meeting at the Council of Ministers today, involving Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova, along with the Ministers of Interior, Environment and Water, Agriculture and Food, Regional Development and Public Works, Economy and Industry, Energy, and Defense. This meeting will address the severe flooding situation affecting Central and Eastern Europe, which has been exacerbated by record rainfall. The discussion will center on whether the Bulgarian government needs to take preventive measures in response to the disaster.

Poland has declared a state of emergency due to flooding in the southern regions of the country. The rising waters have resulted in two fatalities, with bridges being swept away and evacuations underway in several villages. Many schools and kindergartens are closed today.

In Romania, the floods have claimed six lives, with one person still missing. The disaster has impacted 28 settlements, leading to the evacuation of over 300 individuals. Cyclone Boris continues to affect various regions in Central and Eastern Europe. In Austria, a state of emergency has been declared in Lower Austria, where a firefighter involved in rescue efforts has been confirmed dead. The overflow of rivers has inundated streets and roads, and the Otenstein Reservoir is nearing capacity, potentially leading to further flooding.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flooding, europe, Glavchev

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Criticizes Speculators Amid Military Plane Crash Investigation

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev urged the media to avoid allowing political speculators and self-proclaimed experts to manipulate public opinion regarding the crash of a military plane near 'Graf Ignatievo' Air Base

Politics | September 16, 2024, Monday // 13:21

Bulgaria's PM: No Further Talks with North Macedonia on Existing Agreement

Bulgaria will not renegotiate the terms of its agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 14:23

'Democrats for Strong Bulgaria' Support WCC-DB Coalition as Key to Bulgaria’s Stability and Progress

In the midst of Bulgaria's ongoing political crisis, Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) have reiterated their commitment to guiding the country toward a secure and prosperous future

Politics | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:43

Decline in Adolescent Condom Use Raises STI and Pregnancy Risks in Europe

New WHO/Europe report reveals high rates of unprotected sex among adolescents across Europe, with significant implications for health and safety

Society » Health | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 09:11

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is awaiting nominations for Bulgaria's European Commissioner candidates until August 29

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:30

Caretaker Cabinet "Glavchev 2" Sworn In as Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty

The second caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev was formally sworn in before the National Assembly today

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Significant Cloud Cover and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 17

On September 17, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover with localized rain showers

Society » Environment | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 07:17

Cyclone Boris Impact: Bulgaria Faces Cool Mornings and Intermittent Rain Through September

The first day of school in Bulgaria began with cool temperatures ranging from 6 to 11 degrees Celsius in most areas

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:22

Clouds and Sunshine: A Mixed Start to the Week Across Bulgaria

In Western and Central Bulgaria today, cloud cover will decrease, leading to predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 08:15

Weather Update: Bulgaria to Experience Cooler Temperatures and Rainfall This Weekend

On Friday night, Bulgaria will experience mostly clear skies with minimum temperatures ranging from 12°C to 18°C

Society » Environment | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:42

Mild Temperatures and Clear Conditions to Prevail Across Bulgaria

On Thursday, Western and Central Bulgaria will experience sunny weather

Society » Environment | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:28

Heavy Rains Trigger Partial State of Emergency in Beloslav Municipality

A partial state of emergency has been declared in Beloslav Municipality following heavy rainfall that led to significant flooding

Society » Environment | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria