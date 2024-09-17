Kharkiv Attack: 94-Year-Old Killed and Dozens Injured as Russia Escalates Bombings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia has used 128 guided bombs against Ukraine in the past 24 hours, targeting Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions. A drone attack was also carried out on Kyiv last night. In Kharkiv, a 94-year-old woman was killed, and over 40 people were injured when a guided bomb struck a high-rise apartment building. The building caught fire, and rescue operations are ongoing as there may be more victims trapped under the rubble. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the bomb hit the 10th floor of the building, injuring 42 people, including three children.

In his evening address, Zelensky emphasized the necessity for long-range strikes to counter Russian aggression. He called on Ukraine's Western allies, including the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy, to provide weapons and air defense systems capable of striking deep into Russian territory. Zelensky's remarks came amid increased Russian attacks, including strikes in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and multiple daily bombings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously warned that allowing Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia could escalate the conflict further. Despite Moscow's denial of intentionally targeting civilians, thousands have been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

In related news, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that President Biden will meet with Zelensky later this month and that a significant aid package for Ukraine is being prepared. Sullivan stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy for success in the ongoing war, echoing Zelensky's calls for increased support.