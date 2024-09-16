Bulgarian Chess Teams Face Mixed Results in Olympiad Round

Sports | September 16, 2024, Monday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Chess Teams Face Mixed Results in Olympiad Round

In the 5th round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Bulgaria’s women’s chess team secured a narrow 2.5:1.5 victory over Latvia. Antoaneta Stefanova and Nurgyul Salimova won their games on the first two boards, defeating Laura Rogule and Ilze Berzina, respectively. Viktoria Radeva managed a draw with Agnesa Stepania Ter-Avetisyan on the third board. However, Beloslava Krasteva lost to Linda Krumina on the fourth board.

On the men’s side, Bulgaria faced a 1.5:2.5 defeat against Iceland. The teams exchanged victories on the first two boards: Ivan Cheparinov defeated Vatnar Stefansson, while Arkadij Naiditsch lost to Gudmundur Kjartansson. Martin Petrov drew with Stefansson on the third board, and the final result was determined by Momchil Petkov’s loss with the white pieces to Gretarsson.

