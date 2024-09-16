Bulgaria Wins Silver and Bronze at World Acrobatics Championship in Portugal

Sports | September 16, 2024, Monday // 09:12
Bulgarian competitors earned two medals at the 13th World Championship in Sports Acrobatics for Juniors held in Guimarães, Portugal. The Bulgarian team achieved a silver and bronze medal in the finals.

The silver medal was secured by the Bulgarian foursome, comprising Kaloyan Velinov, Martin Chelebiev, Petar Todorov, and Yanko Kirov, who finished in second place with a score of 26.600 points. The gold medal was claimed by Israel's team, who scored 27.700 points.

In the mixed pairs category, the bronze medal went to Viliana Kostadinova and Kristian Manolov, who earned 27.000 points. Viliana Kostadinova is the sister of Youth Olympic champion Mariela Kostadinova. The top position in this category was taken by Israel's team with 27.830 points.

The Bulgarian team also participated in two additional finals. In the 13-19-year-old foursomes category, the team of Andrian Kachov, Andriyan Kirilov, Diyan Tomov, and Tsvetelin Slavchev placed sixth with a score of 25.830 points. Similarly, in the pairs 12-18 years category, Sofia Hristova and Hristiana Yulieva also finished sixth, achieving a score of 26.800 points.

Tags: Acrobatics, medals, Bulgarian

