World | September 16, 2024, Monday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Trump Vows 'I Will NEVER SURRENDER' Following Failed Assasination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump is safe following another assassination attempt. The incident occurred at Trump International golf course, where Secret Service agents shot at a man near the grounds. The FBI is treating the event as an attempted murder.

Trump was golfing with longtime friend and donor Steve Witkoff when gunshots were heard. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained that the shooter managed to get within 300-400 meters of the former president before being detected by agents. A weapon resembling an AK-47, along with two backpacks and a GoPRO camera, was found in the bushes where the shooter was hiding. These items are now part of the ongoing investigation. Bradshaw praised the Secret Service agent on the golf course for their quick response.

The agents fired four to six shots at the suspect, who then dropped the weapon and fled the scene. It is unclear whether the shooter aimed directly at Trump. The individual later got into a vehicle but was apprehended soon after. Authorities are now determining if the right person is in custody.

Following the incident, Trump sent out a fundraising email, stating that his determination only grows stronger after each attempt on his life. He boldly declared, "I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the situation and were relieved that Trump was safe. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also commented, emphasizing that political violence has no place in the United States.

President Joe Biden expressed relief that the former president was unharmed and commended the Secret Service for their vigilance. Biden emphasized that there is no place for political violence in the country and assured that his team would provide all necessary resources to ensure Trump's continued safety.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris expressed relief that former President Donald Trump is safe after gunshots were reported near his Florida golf course on Sunday. Harris, who shared her sentiments on social media, emphasized that violence has no place in America. Both Harris and President Joe Biden were briefed on the incident and are relieved that Trump remains unharmed. The White House confirmed that the President and Vice President will receive regular updates on the situation. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the shooting, and parts of Interstate 95 near the incident are closed. Trump’s campaign confirmed that he is safe, and the golf course was quickly secured following the incident.

Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump shooting suspect, advocated violence and pro-Ukraine sentiments.

