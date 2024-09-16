Second Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump Safe After Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course

World | September 16, 2024, Monday // 08:30
Second Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump Safe After Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course

Donald Trump was the target of another assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, according to the FBI. The Republican presidential candidate's campaign and law enforcement confirmed that Trump is safe and unharmed following the incident. The US Secret Service reported that agents had opened fire on a gunman near the golf course, and a rifle with a scope was recovered at the scene.

The suspect fled the area in a black vehicle, but a witness helped authorities identify the car, leading to its discovery. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated at a press conference that they currently have a person in custody who is considered a potential suspect.

Trump Vows 'I will NEVER SURRENDER.'

Trump was golfing at his West Palm Beach course, close to his Mar-a-Lago residence, when the shooter was spotted on a hole just ahead of him, Bradshaw added. Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung confirmed that the former president was safe after shots were fired near him.

This marks the second time Trump has been targeted by a gunman. On July 13, during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was wounded in the ear, though it remains unclear whether the gunman in the latest incident fired at him. Secret Service agents engaged the suspect, but details about the exchange remain uncertain.

Rafael Barros of the Secret Service commented that they are still unsure if the individual managed to shoot at their agents. The FBI has launched an investigation, treating the incident as an attempted assassination of the former president.

Agents patrolling the golf course reportedly spotted the barrel of a shotgun emerging from a fence. The suspect was located approximately 300 to 500 yards (275 to 455 meters) away. At the scene, authorities found a weapon resembling a Kalashnikov assault rifle with an optical sight, along with two backpacks and a GoPro camera believed to have been intended for capturing footage.

Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump shooting suspect, advocated violence and pro-Ukraine sentiments.

