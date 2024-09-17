New School Year Begins in Bulgaria: 720,000 Students Head Back to Class

Society » EDUCATION | September 16, 2024, Monday // 08:20
Bulgaria: New School Year Begins in Bulgaria: 720,000 Students Head Back to Class

Around 720,000 students are expected to start the school year in Bulgaria today, with 58,000 of them being first-graders, according to BNR. In Sofia, Minister of Education Professor Galin Tsokov will officially open the school year at the 122nd Innovative Primary School "Nikolay Liliev" at 9:30 a.m., and later in the day, at 2:30 p.m., he will attend the opening at "Hristo Smirnenski" primary school in Rakovski. In a special message, Tsokov urged students, especially the first graders, to dream, build friendships, and let curiosity guide them, reminding them that school is a place of support and understanding.

Over 2,300 schools across Bulgaria are welcoming students today. While some schools are still undergoing repairs, the Ministry of Education assures that this will not disrupt the normal start of the academic year. Diyan Stamatov, director of the 119th school in Sofia and chairman of the Union of Heads of the Public Education System, confirmed that schools are ready to receive students, despite ongoing renovations in some cases.

Stamatov also noted that a shortage of teachers is typical at the beginning of the school year, as many are hired around this time. However, he emphasized that this is not a new issue and has been ongoing for several years. According to the Ministry of Education, over 92,000 teachers and specialists will be working in schools and kindergartens this year.

First graders, in particular, are experiencing heightened excitement as they step into their classrooms for the first time. The new academic year brings both challenges and opportunities for students, teachers, and the education system.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: students, school, Bulgaria, teachers

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Deprivation Rate Drops but Still Among Highest in EU

According to the latest Eurostat data published today, 6.8% of the European Union's population experienced severe material and social deprivation in 2023

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Sofia Mayor Apologizes for Confusion Over School Day Directive

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule

Society » Education | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgarian Pharmacists to Protest New Bill Allowing Medicine Vending Machines

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are preparing to protest against a recently passed bill that permits the sale of medicines through vending machines

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Significant Cloud Cover and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 17

On September 17, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover with localized rain showers

Society » Environment | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 07:17

Cyclone Boris Impact: Bulgaria Faces Cool Mornings and Intermittent Rain Through September

The first day of school in Bulgaria began with cool temperatures ranging from 6 to 11 degrees Celsius in most areas

Society » Environment | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:22

Sofia Schools to Close on September 17 for City Celebration

Sofia's mayor, Vasil Terziev, has declared September 17, Tuesday, as a non-school day for all schools within the Sofia municipality

Society | September 16, 2024, Monday // 17:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Sofia Mayor Apologizes for Confusion Over School Day Directive

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has apologized for the confusion caused by a last-minute order regarding the school schedule

Society » Education | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria’s Education Minister Proposes Pilot Ban on Phones in Schools

The Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, has proposed a pilot ban on mobile phones in select schools

Society » Education | September 16, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Bulgaria Initiates Nationwide Inspections of School Cafeterias and Buffets

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has initiated inspections of school cafeterias and buffets as the new school year begins

Society » Education | September 16, 2024, Monday // 12:21

Education Minister Denies Presence of LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Bulgarian Schools

During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools

Society » Education | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Hungarian Principal's Removal Sparks Outcry Amid Controversial School Phone Ban

In Budapest, thousands of students, teachers, and parents gathered to protest the dismissal of a high school principal who refused to comply with the government's phone ban in schools

Society » Education | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 07:44

New Orthodox Religion Textbooks Introduced for Bulgarian Schools

The Holy Metropolis of Sofia has announced that new textbooks for the subject "Religion-Orthodoxy"

Society » Education | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria