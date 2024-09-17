Clouds and Sunshine: A Mixed Start to the Week Across Bulgaria

In Western and Central Bulgaria today, cloud cover will decrease, leading to predominantly sunny weather. However, in other regions of the country, skies will remain overcast with some scattered rain showers. A light wind from the north-northwest will prevail. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 22°C, with Sofia reaching around 17°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy. A light to moderate north-northwest wind will blow, with maximum temperatures reaching 24°C-25°C, similar to the sea water temperature. The sea conditions will be relatively calm, with waves measuring 1-2 points.

In the mountains, significant cloudiness is forecast, with rain expected in some areas, while light snow may fall above 2000 meters. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west-southwest. Temperatures at 1200 meters will peak around 12°C, while at 2000 meters, they will hover around 4°C.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, cloud cover will be variable but often significant, with rain expected in some areas. Precipitation will be light and isolated on Tuesday, primarily in southern Bulgaria, while Wednesday will see more widespread and moderate rain. Winds from the east-northeast will remain weak. Morning conditions in Western Bulgaria may include reduced visibility in valleys and lowlands due to near-calm winds. Temperatures will rise, with minimums between 9°C and 14°C, reaching 18°C along the Black Sea, while maximums will range from 20°C to 25°C.