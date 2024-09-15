European Commission Reminds Bulgaria of 2038 Coal Phase-Out Deadline

Bulgaria has committed to phasing out coal by 2038, a reminder included in the European Commission's annual report on energy across the EU and individual member states. The report highlights that through the Just Transition Fund, Bulgaria could access 1.12 billion euros to support the social and economic impacts of closing coal plants in Kyustendil, Pernik, and Stara Zagora.

According to the latest EC data from 2022, fossil fuels account for 48.2% and nuclear energy 43.2% of Bulgaria's electricity production. Renewable energy makes up 19.1%, while the EU average for renewable energy stands at 39.4%.

On August 17, 2024, gas storage in Chiren was recorded at 83.83% of its capacity, which totals 550 million cubic meters per year. In 2023, Bulgaria's natural gas imports were mainly from Greece and Turkey, whereas in 2021, Russia was the primary supplier, followed by Greece and Azerbaijan.

The report points out that Bulgaria has not yet fully liberalized its energy market, with legislative changes scheduled for June 2025. The country has also not begun introducing smart electricity meters and lacks the necessary legislation for this initiative.

The EC emphasizes the need for more housing rehabilitation programs, noting that in 2023, 20.7% of Bulgarians struggled to heat their homes adequately during colder periods, while 17.8% faced challenges in paying energy bills.

Bulgaria has yet to submit its final national energy and climate plan to the European Commission, despite a deadline of June 30, 2024. The country’s Recovery and Sustainability Plan amounts to 6.2 billion euros in grants, of which 1.37 billion euros has already been provided. A request for the second payment was sent in October 2023. Out of these funds, 2.9 billion euros is allocated to energy-related measures and projects, with 1.3 billion euros focused on energy efficiency for residential and public buildings.