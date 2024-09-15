Wholesale Prices of Basic Foodstuffs Continue to Rise Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria Leads EU in Producer Price Growth for July 2024
In July 2024, producer prices in the EU and the euro area saw an increase of 0.8% compared to June 2024
The trend of rising prices for some basic foodstuffs, fruits, and vegetables continued this week, according to the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT). The market price index (MPI), which tracks wholesale food prices, increased by 0.68% to 2.065 points, compared to 2.051 points last week. The base level of the MPI is set at 1,000 points, established in 2005.
Greenhouse cucumbers saw an 8% price increase to 2.88 leva per kilogram, while open-field tomatoes decreased by 2.4% to 1.64 leva per kilogram. Green peppers rose by 8.4% to 1.78 leva per kilogram, and red peppers by 4.1% to 1.90 leva per kilogram. Potatoes increased by 4.2% to 1.12 leva per kilogram, and carrots rose by 1.4% to the same price. However, ripe onions dropped 6.6% to 1.06 leva per kilogram, and cabbage decreased slightly by 0.5% to 1.02 leva per kilogram.
Among fruits, lemons went up by 4.1% to 3.53 leva per kilogram, and bananas increased by 1% to 2.73 leva per kilogram. On the other hand, peaches and grapes became cheaper by 1.3%, now priced at 2.06 leva and 2.40 leva per kilogram, respectively. Watermelons saw a small price rise of 0.8% to 0.62 leva per kilogram.
Dairy products also saw price fluctuations. Cow's cheese increased by 0.9% to 11.27 leva per kilogram, while "Vitosha" cheese went up by 0.7% to 16.91 leva per kilogram. Yogurt, with 3% or higher fat content, fell in price by 0.8% to 1.25 leva for a 400-gram bucket, but fresh milk with 3% fat content rose by 1.3% to 2.33 leva per liter.
In the meat and eggs category, chicken meat increased by 1.2% to 6.32 leva per kilogram, while eggs (size M) went up by 0.8% to 0.30 leva per piece.
Among staples, rice fell by 0.7% to 3.31 leva per kilogram, while lentils became more expensive by 0.5%, reaching 4.41 leva per kilogram. Ripe beans dropped by 0.8% to 4.34 leva per kilogram. Sugar saw a notable decline of 4.9%, falling to 2.01 leva per kilogram, while oil rose by 0.5% to 2.83 leva per liter. Type 500 flour increased by 5.1% to 1.34 leva per kilogram, and cow butter (125-gram package) rose by 0.5% to 2.77 leva per piece.
