Seven Dead in Latest Wave of Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Seven Dead in Latest Wave of Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, at least seven people were killed in four separate Russian attacks across southern, southeastern, and eastern Ukraine, local Ukrainian authorities reported.

In southeastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, three people were killed when Russian forces shelled an agricultural enterprise, with local officials confirming they were employees of the company. Two men were killed, and a 65-year-old woman injured, in a rocket strike in Odesa. In the southern Kherson region, a 60-year-old man succumbed to serious injuries from an attack. Meanwhile, in the Kharkiv region, a small settlement was struck by the Tornado-S salvo rocket system. The body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered from the debris, while two others were hospitalized.

Additionally, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems had destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones over seven of its regions overnight. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 10 of the 14 UAVs launched by Russia.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, identified North Korean artillery ammunition supplies to Russia as a major challenge for Ukraine on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s energy grid has also faced numerous attacks in recent months, causing widespread power outages. Budanov believes that despite Russia’s current offensive on the eastern front, it will seek to conclude the war before 2026, fearing economic fallout from Western sanctions and ongoing mobilization efforts.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky credited the military operation in Russia's Kursk region, initiated in August, with helping secure a prisoner exchange deal between Kyiv and Moscow, involving 206 individuals.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russian, Kharkiv

Related Articles:

NATO Could Have Done More to Prevent Ukraine War, Stoltenberg Admits

Stoltenberg reflected on his 10-year tenure, citing February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 12:35

Ukraine Downs 72 Russian Drones Amid Widespread Nighttime Attack

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 72 of the 76 Russian Shahed drones launched during the night of 13-14 September

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian counterattacks in the Kursk region, which was partially reclaimed by Ukrainian forces following their major incursion last month, have not yet achieved significant success

World » Ukraine | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:05

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 12:07

Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:07

Putin Warns of Direct Conflict with West if Ukraine Launches Long-Range Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would enter into direct conflict with Russia if it allows Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

NATO Could Have Done More to Prevent Ukraine War, Stoltenberg Admits

Stoltenberg reflected on his 10-year tenure, citing February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 12:35

Ukraine Downs 72 Russian Drones Amid Widespread Nighttime Attack

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 72 of the 76 Russian Shahed drones launched during the night of 13-14 September

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian counterattacks in the Kursk region, which was partially reclaimed by Ukrainian forces following their major incursion last month, have not yet achieved significant success

World » Ukraine | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:05

Russian Missile Hits Cargo Ship with Ukrainian Wheat Destined for Egypt in the Black Sea

On September 12, a Russian missile struck a cargo ship carrying Ukrainian wheat destined for Egypt in the Black Sea

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:18

Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Su-30SM Fighter in Black Sea Operation

During an operation in the Black Sea, Ukrainian special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense successfully destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet using a portable anti-aircraft missile system

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

Britain Greenlights Long-Range Strikes on Russia, US Remains Divided

Russian drones struck a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Konotop, located in the Sumy region

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria