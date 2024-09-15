Missile Fired from Yemen Triggers Sirens in Central Israel

World | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 10:56
Bulgaria: Missile Fired from Yemen Triggers Sirens in Central Israel

A missile launched from Yemen triggered air-raid sirens in central Israel, according to reports from international news agencies, citing the Israeli military.

The missile, identified as surface-to-surface, was aimed at central Israel but landed in an unpopulated area, causing no casualties or damage. Prior to the missile landing, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and other nearby towns. A loud explosion was heard near the impact zone, which Israeli authorities attributed to the deployment of missile interceptors.

In July, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen launched a long-range drone attack on Tel Aviv, resulting in one death and four injuries. That incident led Israel to retaliate with its strongest airstrikes at the time against Houthi military targets near the Yemeni port of Hudaydah, where three people were killed and 87 were injured.

Tags: Israel, Yemen, missile

