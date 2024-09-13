Renewed Calls for Resignations in Bulgaria's Military Leadership After Fatal L-39 Crash

Two Bulgarian Pilots Die in Training Flight Crash Near Graf Ignatievo Air Base
Two pilots from the "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base lost their lives in a crash involving a training-combat aircraft
Dimitrina Popova, the wife of MiG-29 pilot Major Valentin Terziev, who died in 2021, has renewed her call for the resignation of Bulgaria's top military leadership via social media. Her appeal follows the tragic deaths of two military pilots on Friday near Graf Ignatievo involving the L-39 aircraft. Popova criticized the current Air Force leadership, led by the Chief of Defense, and questioned how many more lives would be lost under their watch, demanding accountability and action.
Major General Dimitar Petrov, the head of the Air Force, was asked about his potential resignation. He responded by describing the loss of his best friend as a personal punishment, underscoring the emotional toll of the incident. The Ministry of Defense has yet to announce dates for memorial services for Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Vencislav Dunkin, pending the completion of official investigations. The black box of the L-39 training aircraft, which crashed on Friday, has been recovered and is under examination.
The aircraft in question had undergone repairs in June 2024 under a contract with its Czech manufacturer. In response to the crash, Sunday and Monday have been declared days of mourning within military structures, with flags flown at half-mast. Friday's incident has also been logged in the international aviation security database, which noted six accidents involving various modifications of the L-39 this year, three of which resulted in fatalities.
Earlier this year, similar incidents involving L-39 aircraft occurred. In May, a Malian Air Force L-39 crashed after takeoff from Menaka Airport, with reports suggesting it may have been shot down by Islamic State militants. In August, a Ukrainian L-39 collided with a stork during a training flight, leading to the pilot's death during ejection. Despite the damage, the instructor managed to land the aircraft.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly
The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at nearly 1.2 billion dollars to the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missiles
Internal documents have disclosed that officers from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex have been pressured to remain silent about the mistreatment of refugees and migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border
Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva
Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine in line with the decisions of its National Assembly
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023