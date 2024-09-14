Ukraine Downs 72 Russian Drones Amid Widespread Nighttime Attack

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 72 of the 76 Russian Shahed drones launched during the night of 13-14 September. The Russian forces initiated the strike from various locations, including Russia’s Kursk and Yeisk, as well as Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. In the aftermath, two drones disappeared from Ukrainian radar, while two others returned to Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the large-scale drone attack, noting that air defense systems were activated across several regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy. He emphasized Ukraine’s ongoing need for enhanced air defense and long-range capabilities to protect civilians. According to Zelensky, Ukraine is working with international partners to bolster these defensive measures.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups were all involved in repelling the attack. The coordinated effort of these forces ensured the successful downing of most of the drones, minimizing the damage caused by the strike.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces advanced in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, specifically in the Glushkovo district. Geolocated footage from 13 September showed Ukrainian units progressing south of Veseloye, a village near the international border. Russian sources reported that Ukrainian troops attacked near Novy Put, Veseloye, and Medvezhye, southwest of Glushkovo.

According to the ISW, the Russian military may need to relocate additional units to the Kursk region to strengthen its counteroffensive efforts. So far, the Russian forces in the area consist mainly of conscripts, lacking combat experience. While some regular and irregular troops are present, their capacity for sustained operations is limited. Elite airborne forces recently moved from the Ukrainian front lines to spearhead counterattacks in Kursk.

Reports indicate that the Russian military leadership is planning to deploy between 60,000 and 70,000 soldiers to Kursk, a significant increase from the 50,000 US officials believe necessary to drive Ukrainian forces out of the region. Currently, around 33,000 to 35,000 Russian troops are stationed there. Despite these efforts, the ISW has not observed large-scale combat operations in Kursk, suggesting that Russia is yet to launch a full-scale counteroffensive.

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks through the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast, but have yet to make significant progress. Observers suggest Russia will likely need to divert more units from other parts of the conflict to Kursk to establish a combat-ready force for a sustained counteroffensive. The incursion into Kursk by Ukrainian forces has disrupted Russia's plans for a broader offensive along the international border, extending the area of active combat in northeastern Ukraine.

Elsewhere, marginal advances by Russian forces have been observed near Kupiansk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk. Additionally, on 13 September, Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner of war exchange, the second such event since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk Oblast. Russia continues to strengthen military ties with China, North Korea, and Iran as part of its efforts to bolster its war capabilities in Ukraine.