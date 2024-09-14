Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates Krastovden: The Day of the Holy Cross

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks today the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, a day known in Bulgaria as "Krastovden" or the Day of the Cross. This day is one of four occasions during the year when the Orthodox Church venerates the Cross of the Lord, with the other commemorations taking place on Good Friday, the first of August, and the third Sunday of Great Lent, known as the Adoration of the Cross.

Traditionally, a strict fast is observed on this day. It is also a key moment in the agricultural calendar, marking the transition from summer to autumn. From Krastovden, or from Simeonovden (September 1), farmers begin planting winter crops. In some regions, the holiday is associated with the grape harvest and is referred to as "grozdobernik" (grape picking). On this day, seeds are blessed for planting, and it is customary for a water blessing ritual to take place, with priests sprinkling holy water on homes for protection.

The origins of this holiday are tied to the story of St. Helena, the mother of Emperor Constantine the Great. According to church tradition, St. Helena, a devout Christian, journeyed to the Holy Land in search of the Holy Sepulcher, which had been concealed by Roman persecutors centuries earlier. Her search was successful, and she discovered three crosses in the cave where Christ was buried. The true cross was identified when it brought a deceased person back to life upon being touched. A portion of this cross was sent to Constantinople, while the remainder was enshrined in Jerusalem.

Later, a church was constructed over the cave, which still stands today. This church was consecrated on September 14, 335, and each year, thousands of pilgrims gather to commemorate the event. The Holy Cross is raised above the congregation, giving the holiday its name, "Exaltation," meaning to elevate or lift up.

The holiday is also a time for many to celebrate their name day, with those named Krastyu, Krastyo, Krastena, Kristina, Krastina, Kuncho, and Stavri being among the honored.