Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates Krastovden: The Day of the Holy Cross

Society » CULTURE | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 09:39
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates Krastovden: The Day of the Holy Cross

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks today the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, a day known in Bulgaria as "Krastovden" or the Day of the Cross. This day is one of four occasions during the year when the Orthodox Church venerates the Cross of the Lord, with the other commemorations taking place on Good Friday, the first of August, and the third Sunday of Great Lent, known as the Adoration of the Cross.

Traditionally, a strict fast is observed on this day. It is also a key moment in the agricultural calendar, marking the transition from summer to autumn. From Krastovden, or from Simeonovden (September 1), farmers begin planting winter crops. In some regions, the holiday is associated with the grape harvest and is referred to as "grozdobernik" (grape picking). On this day, seeds are blessed for planting, and it is customary for a water blessing ritual to take place, with priests sprinkling holy water on homes for protection.

The origins of this holiday are tied to the story of St. Helena, the mother of Emperor Constantine the Great. According to church tradition, St. Helena, a devout Christian, journeyed to the Holy Land in search of the Holy Sepulcher, which had been concealed by Roman persecutors centuries earlier. Her search was successful, and she discovered three crosses in the cave where Christ was buried. The true cross was identified when it brought a deceased person back to life upon being touched. A portion of this cross was sent to Constantinople, while the remainder was enshrined in Jerusalem.

Later, a church was constructed over the cave, which still stands today. This church was consecrated on September 14, 335, and each year, thousands of pilgrims gather to commemorate the event. The Holy Cross is raised above the congregation, giving the holiday its name, "Exaltation," meaning to elevate or lift up.

The holiday is also a time for many to celebrate their name day, with those named Krastyu, Krastyo, Krastena, Kristina, Krastina, Kuncho, and Stavri being among the honored.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cross, Bulgarian, church

Related Articles:

Uncontrolled Chinese Goods Create Economic and Environmental Challenges for Bulgaria and Europe

Chinese online trading platforms are inflicting significant financial damage on European and Bulgarian manufacturers

Business | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 19:07

Education Minister Denies Presence of LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Bulgarian Schools

During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools

Society » Education | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Three Days of Mourning for Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Fatal Crash

Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft

Society » Obituaries | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:49

North Macedonia's PM Orders Inquiry into Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission Payments

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced plans to investigate the fees received by members of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission

World » Southeast Europe | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Bulgarian Parliament Approves Vending Machines for Medicines in Areas Lacking Pharmacies

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed, at first reading, a bill allowing for the installation of vending machines for medicinal products in areas where there is a lack of pharmacies

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:03

President Radev Highlights Bulgaria's Investment Appeal and Calls for Enhanced China Cooperation

President Rumen Radev emphasized the strengths of Bulgaria's business environment and its highly skilled workforce compared to Chinese industry

Politics | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 13:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Join Bulgaria’s 'Night of Literature': Live Readings from 19 European Books Across the Country

Excerpts from 19 European titles will be read on September 25

Society » Culture | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:05

September 9: A Pivotal Day of Catastrophe and Change in Bulgarian History

For many, September 9 marks a pivotal moment in Bulgarian history, symbolizing the end of the capitalist system and the beginning of what was seen as a more just communist society

Society » Culture | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:05

The Unification of Bulgaria: A Triumph of National Spirit

In the annals of Bulgarian history, few events stand as tall as the Unification of 1885

Society » Culture | September 6, 2024, Friday // 08:59

Sofia's 'Book Alley' Returns on September 9

"Book Alley" will return to Sofia from September 9 to 15, taking place along Vitosha Boulevard and in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK)

Society » Culture | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

"Triumph" Selected as Bulgaria's Entry for 97th Academy Awards

The film "Triumph" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov has been selected as Bulgaria's entry for the international film category at the 97th Academy Awards

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03

On September 10th: Bulgarian Cinema Festival Returns to Paris for Its 6th Edition!

The 6th edition of the Bulgarian Cinema Festival in Paris (Festival du Cinema Bulgare Paris) is set to take place from September 10 to 13, 2024, at the Le Grand Action cinema

Society » Culture | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 08:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria