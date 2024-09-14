Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

Bulgaria: Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian counterattacks in the Kursk region, which was partially reclaimed by Ukrainian forces following their major incursion last month, have not yet achieved significant success. Speaking at a charity conference, Zelensky described the situation around Pokrovsk, a strategic city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, as complex, with Russian forces making gradual advancements.

Zelensky also addressed the ongoing conflict, noting that while Ukraine waits for the delivery of promised Patriot air defense systems from its allies, Russia continues its attacks. He expressed hope that Ukraine's partners will reconsider their stance on providing long-range weapons to help counter Russian advances. Zelensky stressed the need for substantial long-range capabilities to alter the course of the war and prompt Russia to seek peace.

In a related development, Zelensky revealed plans to present a "victory plan" to US President Joe Biden later this month, which he believes will contribute to achieving lasting peace following the prolonged conflict.

On a separate note, an exchange of prisoners of war took place today, with 49 individuals returning to Ukraine. This exchange included 15 members of the Azov battalion, who have been in captivity for over two years. The freed group consists of 23 soldiers and sergeants, 19 officers, and 7 civilians, including the Crimean Tatar activist Leniie Umerova.

Among the returned prisoners were women who had been detained by the Russians before the full-scale war began and were involved in the illegal "trial" of Mariupol defenders. The Ukrainian side has thanked the United Arab Emirates for their role in facilitating this exchange.

The head of the Patronage Service of Azov, Olena Tolkacheva, confirmed the return of 15 Azov members. Despite promises of exchange within 3-4 months after their departure from Azovstal in May 2022, only one Azov member had been released until now. Nearly 885 Azov soldiers remain in captivity, facing severe mistreatment. Over the weekend, Ukraine saw demonstrations calling for the release of all prisoners of war, with a focus on the Azov battalion. The Ukrainian government has proposed an all-to-all prisoner exchange, but Russia has refused.

