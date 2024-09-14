Education Minister Denies Presence of LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Bulgarian Schools

Uncontrolled Chinese Goods Create Economic and Environmental Challenges for Bulgaria and Europe
Chinese online trading platforms are inflicting significant financial damage on European and Bulgarian manufacturers
During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools. He firmly stated that no such propaganda is being conducted in the country’s educational institutions.
Minister Tsokov explained that a comprehensive framework for enhancing the quality of school education has been developed and discussed by the Ministry of Education and Science’s branch council. He emphasized that schools are designed to educate children, and that proper education serves as the best safeguard against any form of propaganda.
He further assured that Bulgarian teachers are professionals dedicated to the education and upbringing of students, not to promoting any form of propaganda. Should any individual engage in such activities, they would face consequences under both the law and the relevant school’s code of ethics, as well as adjustments to the laws governing pre-school and school education.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In Budapest, thousands of students, teachers, and parents gathered to protest the dismissal of a high school principal who refused to comply with the government's phone ban in schools
The Holy Metropolis of Sofia has announced that new textbooks for the subject "Religion-Orthodoxy"
The Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" has firmly reiterated its stance that the law must be upheld, ensuring that no LGBTQ+ propaganda is permitted in Bulgarian schools
Asen Alexandrov, director of the 51st elementary school "Elisaveta Bagryana" and chairman of the Association of Directors in Secondary Education, expressed concern over the recent amendments to the Law on School and Pre-School Education
More than half of Bulgaria's unemployed, nearly 87,000 individuals, lack professional qualifications, an increase of almost 8% from June 2023, according to the Employment Agency.
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023