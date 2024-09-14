Education Minister Denies Presence of LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Bulgarian Schools

Society » EDUCATION | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Education Minister Denies Presence of LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Bulgarian Schools

During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools. He firmly stated that no such propaganda is being conducted in the country’s educational institutions.

Minister Tsokov explained that a comprehensive framework for enhancing the quality of school education has been developed and discussed by the Ministry of Education and Science’s branch council. He emphasized that schools are designed to educate children, and that proper education serves as the best safeguard against any form of propaganda.

He further assured that Bulgarian teachers are professionals dedicated to the education and upbringing of students, not to promoting any form of propaganda. Should any individual engage in such activities, they would face consequences under both the law and the relevant school’s code of ethics, as well as adjustments to the laws governing pre-school and school education.

Tags: Bulgarian, schools, propaganda, LGBTQ+

